MSU Sunday starter Jackson Fristoe opened with three scoreless innings before Arkansas struck back in the fourth to make it 5-0 on the way to a weekend sweep.

STARKVILLE — It's baseball for brunch at Dudy Noble Field as Mississippi State welcomes in Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

The game is slated for 11 a.m. due to weather expected in the area later this afternoon. Jackson Fristoe takes the mound for MSU against UAPB's Mike Gerwitz. 

First inning:

A two-out rally gets State on the board first thanks to a single from RJ Yeager. A wild pitch and an error get another run in for MSU. Then, an infield single from Brad Cumbest makes it three. 

Now a two-run single from Lane Forsythe and MSU has five runs with two outs this inning. 

Inning ends with a Hunter Hines strikeout, but not before MSU takes an 8-0 lead.

Second inning

Jackson Fristoe is rolling right along through two. Has allowed two hits but no runs. 

A 10-run rule after seven innings has been agreed upon. It's 9-0 after two. 

