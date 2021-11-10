STARKVILLE — Signing day has arrived for Mississippi State's basketball teams and spring sports.
Throughout the day, high school and junior college athletes will be officially inking their names toward MSU commitments.
These athletes have announced their signings on social media unless otherwise noted.
Baseball
Brock Tapper:
Tapper is a left-handed arm out of Desoto Central High School in Southaven, Mississippi. He is 6-foot-2-inches and 185 pounds with an 87 mile per hour fastball, according to Perfect Game.
Bryce Hubbard:
Hubbard is a catcher out of Norcross, Georgia. He hits from the left side and is 6-foot-1-inch and 205 pounds.
McClain Ray:
Ray is a right-handed pitcher out of Tupelo with a 92 mile per hour fastball, per Perfect Game. Ray is 6-foot-4-inches and 195 pounds.
Lincoln Sheffield:
Sheffield is a left-handed arm and bat out of Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. He is 6-foot-3-inches and 185 pounds.
Will Gibbs:
The Jackson Prep pitcher signed with Mississippi State at his school. Gibbes is a 5-foot-11-inch right-hander weighing at 180 pounds.
Aiden Fancher:
Fancher is an outfielder out of Winston Academy who provides a left-handed bat in MSU's future lineups. Fancher was joined by MLB All-Star and former MSU second baseman Adam Frazier at his signing. Fancher is 6-foot and 195 pounds.
Jay Murdock:
Murdock is a corner infielder out of Terrell Academy in Dawson, Georgia. He comes in at 6-foot-2-inches and 220 pounds.
Logan Forsythe:
Forsythe is a right-handed pitcher out of D'Iberville High School in D'Iberville, Mississippi. He comes in at 6 feet and 18- pounds with a 93 mile per hour fastball, according to Perfect Game.