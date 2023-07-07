STARKVILLE — Mississippi State baseball has found its new third baseman.
Logan Kohler, a transfer from Memphis, announced his intention to continue his college career in Starkville next season.
Kohler, from Little Elm, Texas, replaces Slate Alford, MSU’s starting third baseman last season, who entered the portal on June 5, and committed to Georgia on June 19.
Kohler, a graduate senior who began his career at Oklahoma, will have one year of eligibility remaining after spending the last two years with the Tigers.
During that period, Kohler batted .306 over 107 games, making 106 starts, tallying 120 hits (65 last season), 17 homers (11 in 2023) and 69 RBIs (34 last year). Kohler hit a first-inning home run at Dudy Noble Field off of former MSU pitcher Parker Stinnett in the team’s meeting on May 9, which was canceled in the third inning with the game tied at one due to lightning in the area.
Kohler became the fourth portal addition for MSU this offseason, adding to the group which includes pitchers Nate Lamb (Young Harris College), Gavin Black (Northwest Florida State College ) and catcher Johnny Long III (Pittsburgh).
Along with Alford, MSU has lost five players to the transfer portal this offseason, including shortstop Lane Forsythe (Oklahoma State), relief arm Graham Yntema (Mercer), backup catchers Bryce Hubbard and Ryan Williams and reserve first baseman Von Seibert.
MSU, entering Chris Lemonis’ fifth season in 2024, also hired Justin Parker away from South Carolina as its new pitching coach. Parker replaced Scott Foxhall, who was fired on May 1 after another season of struggles from the Bulldogs’ pitchers.
MSU finished last season with a 27-26, 9-21 SEC record and failed to qualify for the postseason for the second consecutive year.
