TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Mississippi State Bulldogs were propelled to victory by a six-run seventh inning en route to a 12-8 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Hunter Hines, Slate Alford, and Ross Highfill sparked the scoring in the seventh inning. The trio combined for six RBIs, all from home runs. Hines hit a solo shot, Alford followed with a two-run blast and Highfill drove a three-run bomb capping off the big inning.
Highfill picked up three hits on the day with four RBIs, including hitting two homers, one second inning and one in the seventh. Tonight's performance was Highfill's third three-hit game of the season. Alford finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Hunter Hines, Colton Ledbetter, and Lane Forsythe all finished with two-hit days as well.
Relief pitching was crucial for the Bulldogs. Colby Holcombe entered the game in the fourth inning and earned the victory. He finished with three complete innings, tallying seven strikeouts in the game. That marked back-to-back appearances for Holcombe with seven-plus strikeouts. KC Hunt entered in the seventh and picked up the save, his second of the year.
The Bulldogs will attempt to win the series on Friday, as they are back in action with the Crimson Tide at 12 p.m. The game is set to be broadcast on SECN+.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.