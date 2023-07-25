STARKVILLE — The countdown to this year’s college football season has begun in earnest with just 39 days until Mississippi State football kicks off its season on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, will open fall camp on Aug. 3 with the team’s first practice taking place on Aug. 4.
Until then, The Dispatch will be taking a look at each position group on MSU’s roster, noting who could be the potential starters, backups and impact players to look out for on the gridiron, beginning with the sport’s most important spot: quarterback.
Arnett, and MSU, enter the season in as good of a spot as any team in the Southeastern Conference at that position with one of the sport’s most prolific passers returning to campus in Will Rogers, as well as an experienced backup in Mike Wright.
The Bulldogs also have some talented young faces, like four-star freshman Chris Parson, who could push for some playing time sooner than expected.
Here is what to know about MSU’s 2023 quarterbacks.
The Starter
Will Rogers, Senior
Intangibles: 6-2, 215 pounds, Brandon, Mississippi
Rogers isn't just one of the SEC’s top returning gunslingers this season, but also one of the top returning quarterbacks in all of college football. Setting multiple school and conference records, Rogers has thrown for over 10,400 yards in his MSU career, including 3,713 yards, 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions in the 2022 season.
The biggest knock against Rogers is that he has been a product of former MSU head coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid system. Rogers will be looking to prove he can succeed in any offensive scheme this fall under first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.
The Backup
Mike Wright, Senior
Intangibles: 6-4, 195 pounds, Fayetteville, Georgia
A transfer from Vanderbilt, Wright enters MSU’s quarterback room as an experienced SEC signal caller if anything were to happen to Rogers during the season. Wright, a dual-threat quarterback, played 10 games and made six starts for the Commodores last season. He threw for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also rushing for 517 yards and five scores. Asked about Wright at last week’s SEC Media Days, Arnett said there could be certain in-game situations where Wright’s versatility could be used in Barbay’s offense.
The Others
Asher Morgan, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 6-4, 225 pounds, Philadelphia, Mississippi
Morgan is entering his first season at MSU after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. After transferring from Samford, Morgan logged eight completions for 83 yards and a touchdown in four games at the JUCO level last fall.
Jake Weir, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 6-2, 210 pounds, Tupelo, Mississippi
Weir has not played for the Bulldogs in his two previous seasons with the program. A former three-star, Weir threw for 1,310 yards and nine touchdowns in his final prep season two years ago.
Chris Parson, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-1, 210 pounds, Brentwood, Tennessee
Morgan was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247sports Composite. As a senior, Parson threw for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for over 500 yards and five scores. With experience ahead of him, playing time will be scarce, if any comes at all, this season. The more likely scenario is Parson taking some snaps in potential lopsided games against non-conference foes.
Vic Sutton, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-3, 215 pounds, Madison, Mississippi
Sutton, a preferred walk-on, was a former three-star by 247sports who was previously committed to Miami (FL).
