STARKVILLE – What a wild Saturday of college football to close out the regular season.
With conference title games up this week, the final College Football Playoff rankings should be fun. And the Dec. 5 release of bowl games is hard to predict.
Mississippi State’s bowl projections range from Houston to Tampa, with stops in between.
Vanderbilt is the lone SEC team not going bowling this season. The entirety of the SEC West has at least six wins.
Under the assumption Georgia is in the CFP and Alabama is not, that leaves 12 SEC teams with 10 tie-ins to fill.
Here’s a look at the pros and cons of MSU’s most likely destinations:
Liberty Bowl – Dec. 28 in Memphis
Pros: Last season led to cancellations and limited attendance at select bowl games. A trip to Memphis would be a great chance for the Liberty Bowl to get a decent crowd. MSU’s win against Rice in the 2013 Liberty Bowl remains the second-largest attendance for the game in the last eight years.
Cons: Mississippi State already played in Memphis this season and lost 31-29 in an ugly game where bad officiating stole the show. It would be hard to imagine MSU not wanting to travel its players to a new location.
Music City Bowl – Dec. 30 in Nashville
Pros: Like the Outback Bowl, the Music City Bowl gives MSU a chance to face a Big Ten opponent. Like the Liberty Bowl, it’s a chance to provide a presence in an important recruiting state. Though a recent 2019 trip is fresh in minds of many MSU fans, State has only played in this bowl twice.
Cons: Like the Liberty Bowl, this would a second trip to the same city this season after MSU earlier took down Vanderbilt. With the possibility of a team such as Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl that evening after winning the Egg Bowl last week, a letdown in the Music City Bowl could leave a sour taste for MSU fans.
Gator Bowl – Dec. 31 in Jacksonville
Pros: Mississippi State hasn’t been in the Gator Bowl since 2017. State would face an ACC opponent, so a meeting with a team such as Clemson could provide a statement win opportunity having already beaten N.C. State this season. The SEC has also won the last four Gator Bowl games.
Cons: There aren’t many downsides to the Gator Bowl other than Jacksonville doesn’t quite have the Florida appeal that an Orlando or Tampa would.
Outback Bowl – Jan. 1 in Tampa
Pros: Mississippi State hasn’t faced a Big Ten foe since a loss to Iowa in the 2019 Outback Bowl (concluding the 2018 season). Watching the Air Raid offense against a blue-collar Big Ten team such as Wisconsin could be a fun matchup.
Cons: MSU’s most recent non-COVID bowl appearance was in that Outback Bowl against Iowa. With the bowls looking to rotate featured teams around as much as they can reasonably, bringing back MSU might not be too appealing.
Texas Bowl – Jan. 4 in Houston
Pros: Between the Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1) and the National Championship (Jan. 10), playing in the Texas Bowl would give MSU a primetime spot as the lone college football game of the day.
Cons: The location isn’t great for fans looking to travel. After cancelling the game last season, there is reason to believe the Texas Bowl would rather have teams such as Arkansas or Texas A&M serving as a de facto host.