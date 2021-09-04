Lots of unsung heroes in the play that sparked the comeback By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin takes off on a 70-yard kickoff return that helped spark the Bulldogs' comeback. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE – Mississippi State seemed well on its way to an embarrassing season-opening loss when Lideatrick Griffin ignited the rally.The Bulldogs’ offense hadn’t scored since the first quarter when Griffin’s 70-yard kick return moved the goalline a lot closer.Louisiana Tech had just extended its lead to 34-14 with 13 minutes, 11 seconds left when Griffin got free down the left side and gave his teammates great field position.“It turned everybody up and gave us the energy we needed to push toward the win,” wide receiver Jamire Calvin said.Griffin had 144 total kick return yards on four attempts.He also had two catches for 29 yards from the line of scrimmage.The Bulldogs had given up 34-straight points before Griffin’s big return.MSU coach Mike Leach was not pleased with his team’s execution at many other points in the game. He loved it on that play.“It was huge,” he said. “It was a full-unit deal. There were great blocks on that to the point I’m curious to see who missed their block that kept him from scoring.”The return set MSU at the Louisiana Tech 21. Three plays later Jo’quavious Marks scored on a 1-yard run.Leach said as he watched the return unfold he didn’t see Louisiana Tech players out of position.“Their coaches might have different ideas on that, but it looked to me like we executed the return really well. There were a lot of blocks and a lot of unsung heroes in that.” PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Louisiana Tech Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists