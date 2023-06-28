Mississippi State women's basketball

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell talks with his team during Sunday’s game against South Carolina. The Bulldogs nearly upset the No. 1 Gamecocks but fell 58-51 against the defending champions. 

 Courtesy of Mississippi State athletics

For the second consecutive year the NCAA women’s basketball national champions will be coming to the Humphrey Coliseum.

