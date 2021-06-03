STARKVILLE – As a redshirt freshman two years ago, Mississippi State pitcher Christian MacLeod had to buy a ticket to Mississippi State’s super regional game and watched the game from the third-base line.
He watched and celebrated with MSU fans as Elijah MacNamee hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning against Stanford that clinched a trip to Omaha.
He came back in 2020 ready to lead Starkville’s pitching staff, but COVID-19 ended the college baseball season before conference play even started. Now in his third year on campus, Mississippi State’s left-handed ace is excited to finally pitch in the postseason.
“Being in the dugout and being able to pitch in the regional, I’m excited about it,” MacLeod said. “Just being in the dugout and really getting to experience that postseason feeling being in the locker room.”
MacLeod, who has a 5-4 record with a 3.60 ERA in 15 starts this year, has helped lead the Bulldogs to a No. 7 national seed and a regional at Dudy Noble Field this weekend.
The Bulldogs open play on Friday at 2 p.m. against No. 4 seed Samford.
MacLeod has had success at home this year, but has had a short leash and has only pitched over four innings in three of hits eight home starts. At home this year, he has a 2-2 record and has allowed 13 earned runs in 32.2 innings.
It hasn’t been announced if MacLeod will start on Friday night against Samford or if head coach Chris Lemonis and pitching coach Scott Foxhall decide to throw off and save MacLeod for Saturday’s game.
MacLeod said the coaches are scouting the teams and are figuring out which pitcher has the best matchup against the Samford Bulldogs.
“I take it outing by outing and try to get a good game plan for each team I face,” MacLeod said. “I don’t know who I’m going to pitch against or anything, but we are all going to get a good scouting report and get a good plan in and pitch to the best of our ability.”
MacLeod’s short leash at home can be attributed to the strength of Mississippi State’s bullpen, and Lemonis hinted after the SEC Tournament that fans could see a bullpen arm pitch in the first game of the regional.
That arm would most likely be Brandon Smith, who has started two games this year. He has a 4-3 record with a 4.31 ERA. He started against Florida in the SEC Tournament last week and only lasted two innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits and two walks.