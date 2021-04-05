STARKVILLE – Mississippi State pitcher Christian MacLeod was named the SEC’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
MacLeod, a third-year freshman, pitched six scoreless innings on Friday as No. 5 Mississippi State beat Kentucky, 8-1, at Dudy Noble Field. MacLeod allowed only two hits and retired 18 of the 20 batters he faced.
Mississippi State swept the Wildcats and improved to 20-7 with a 5-4 record in conference play.
He struck out 11 total batters in the game and retired 12 straight Kentucky batters between a two-out double in the second inning and a two-out single in the sixth.
This is his second time he has struck out 10 or more batters in a game this year and the fourth time in his career.
He pitched a career-high 95 pitches, 65 of which were strikes, and walked no batters. He improved his season record to 3-2 and has a 2.67 era.