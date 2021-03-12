STARKVILLE – Christian MacLeod finally found his groove.
The Mississippi State ace pitched his best game of the season on Friday night and led No. 3-ranked Mississippi State over Eastern Michigan, 14-0, at Dudy Noble Field.
This is the fourth consecutive game that the Mississippi State (11-3) pitching staff has thrown a shutout, the first time since 1909. The team also set a new modern-era school record with 36 consecutive shutout innings. The previous record was 30 innings in 1976.
MacLeod pitched five innings and allowed only one hit, no walks and struck out 11 Eastern Michigan batters. He threw 72 pitches, 51 of which were strikes. He struck out the first seven batters he faced in the game.
His previous best outing this season was four innings pitched. This is the first game he did not allow a run in.
“He was really sharp tonight. As sharp as I’ve seen him in a long time,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of MacLeod. “That was nice to see him bounce back and respond. He’s one of the more talented pitchers in the country.”
MacLeod was pulled in the top of the sixth inning with Mississippi State leading 7-0. Behind him in relief, Brandon Smith, Parker Stinnett, Riley Self and Spencer Price each pitched one inning.
The four pitchers combined to allow only two hits and struck out seven batters.
Smith struck out two of the three batters he faced, Stinnett struck out all three batters he faced, and Price forced two groundouts and a flyout.
“It’s impressive,” Lemonis said of 36 scoreless innings. “We have a really good pitching staff. It’s hard to score against us and we can matchup with you in a lot of different ways. And right now, the game is playing us the right way.”
The Mississippi State bats stayed hot as well. The Bulldogs recorded 14 hits and scored over 10 runs for the third time in the last four games. True freshman shortstop Lane Forsythe recorded three hits with one double and one RBI, while Tanner Allen and Kamren James each recorded two hits.
Seven MSU players recorded doubles in the game and 10 different players recorded RBIs. Eight of the nine players in the starting lineup recorded hits in the game.
Game two of the series begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. Eric Cerantola will be on the mound for Mississippi State looking for his best start of the season. He is 0-1 this season with a 11.81 era and has yet to pitch over three innings in an outing this year.