Major League Baseball begins its annual amateur player draft tonight, and some players and commits from both national champion Mississippi State and SEC rival Ole Miss could quickly get the call.
It starts at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
In a mock draft posted on Thursday, ESPN analyst Kirby McDaniel has Oklahoma high schooler Jackson Jobe, an Ole Miss commit, going sixth to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Previously, a mock draft at MLB.com had Jobe in the mix at No. 3, where Detroit will pick.
Whenever he’s taken, Jobe is expected to be the first high school pitcher drafted.
Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar is projected at No. 20 in ESPN’s mock draft to the New York Yankees.
MSU’s ace, the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series, saw his draft stock rise through this season.
The younger brother of Pirates reliever David Bednar, he flashed his mid-90s fastball and a solid slider while allowing no hits over six innings in the Bulldogs’ title-clinching win over Vanderbilt. He went 9-1 with a 3.12 ERA with 139 strikeouts and just 26 walks in 92-plus innings.
Ole Miss pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, who saw a promising season cut short by an elbow injury, is projected to go 18th to St. Louis by MLB.com and 23rd to Cleveland by ESPN.
Previously a 40-round marathon, the MLB draft was shortened to just five rounds last year due to the pandemic. This year, it’s a 20-round affair.
The draft continues on Monday with rounds 2 through 10. It’ll wrap up on Tuesday with the final 10 rounds.
IMG (Fla.) Academy outfielder James Wood, a Mississippi State commit, projects as a second- round pick.
Pittsburgh picks first tonight and has been quiet about its plans, but California high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer is an appealing prospect.
Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker figure to be top-10 selections.