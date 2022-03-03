INDIANAPOLIS — Makai Polk spent his entire life living in California. Whether he was cheering on Reggie Bush and USC or becoming a collegiate athlete himself and playing for California, the Golden State and its fast-paced life was all he knew.
So when Polk made the move to Starkville, Mississippi, it was difficult.
“It’s different,” Polk said in August. “It’s very different.”
It was a move Polk felt he needed to make as he was being underutilized at Cal and had an opportunity to shine in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense for an SEC school. If it meant adjusting to a new lifestyle, so be it.
“It was more of just an executive decision,” his mother Kahli Polk said. “He just had to make a mental switch, and say, ‘This is what I'm here for because I want more out of my situation.”
That’s what Makai is capable of. Off the field, his family and friends consider him silly, jovial and the life of the party with an infectious personality and laugh. His touchdown celebrations at Mississippi State second that.
But at the line of scrimmage and podiums, he’s soft-spoken. When he needs to flip the switch from joker to competitor, he can. Because, as his father Mark says, he thinks he’s the best when he needs to be.
Mississippi State got his best in 2021 with a single-season program record of 105 receptions. That’s what he came to Starkville to do. That’s why, despite some advising against it, he’s in Indianapolis this week at the NFL combine.
Cali's finest to Mississippi's best
Polk elected to attend Cal because of his desire to stay close to his brothers Israel (16) and Gianni (8). That desired heightened after his great aunt Diane Davis died in January of 2017 — which is why he wore No. 17 for the Golden Bears.
He caught 17 passes across two seasons, but Mark says Makai didn’t have a burning desire to leave the program. However, he knew he had to find better opportunities elsewhere after one year in an RPO offense and another in a pro-style.
Makai entered the transfer portal and garnered attention from Mike Leach — who previously showed interest in Makai out of high school while Leach was still coaching Washington State.
Along with moving into college football’s premier conference, Mark says Makai needed to learn how to live on his own away from family and test himself.
Kahli says Makai’s roommates became like his brothers. The pace of life was slower at times, but it provided fewer distractions as Makai tried to make a name for himself. He needed to embrace all aspects of his process.
“And he did,” Kahli says. “He started to enjoy himself.”
Makai instantly became a go-to receiver for Will Rogers — a quarterback Makai says has potential to be a top NFL prospect next season if he were to leave MSU. Going against fellow NFL hopeful Martin Emerson throughout fall camp, Makai made leaping grabs along the sideline and found gaps in the defense through the middle of the field.
He had 10 catches in his first game as a Bulldog. It proved to be no fluke as he went on to add three more games in double figure receptions. Leach called him the ultimate transfer portal success story.
“Very grateful for what I accomplished over there,” Makai said. “And just grateful for God allowing me to have the wit to make that decision.”
Makai Polk: “I know I’m the best receiver in this draft.” pic.twitter.com/wMoGDUCPS4— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) March 2, 2022
Decisions, decisions...
One decision panning out perfectly meant more decisions loomed. Following the regular season’s conclusion, Makai had to start thinking about the prospect of leaving for the NFL while also making a decision regarding playing in the Liberty Bowl.
The latter was an easy one.
“If there was another game after (the Liberty Bowl), he would’ve played,” Mark says. “He loves to play.”
His decision to declare for the draft was solidified after the bowl. However, his position coach Steve Spurrier Jr. said the move was “not a very smart one” during a radio interview a month ago.
The Polks called it a collective decision, one where both sides were considered, and didn’t put down Spurrier for voicing his concerns.
"I don't ever second-guess my decision to leave, at all,” Makai said. “That's his opinion. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion."
There was one condition to Makai’s departure from MSU, though. His parents said he had to earn a degree, and in May he’ll have done that.
»COMBINE COVERAGE: Matt Corral hoping to prove skills without throwing
No lack of confidence
Makai has garnered attention from several NFL teams, including teams from his home state such as the San Francisco 49ers.
He calls the draft process a dream come true, and playing for a California team would be icing on top. But he knows the upcoming process in unlike his previous career choices.
“I’m not choosing who I want to go to because it’s not like college,” Makai said. “You can’t choose who you want to go to when you’re getting drafted.”
Makai isn’t a household name among the mock drafts, though his move to the SEC helped his name rise on the boards. In a sea of interviews, Makai is among those put on a “side podium” as quarterbacks and receivers took their turn in front of reporters Wednesday.
None of it phases him. There’s a quiet confidence to Makai, but it speaks volumes of his expectations for himself.
As he took his turn at his side podium, Makai was unbothered. He leaned back in his seat, munched on a bag of pretzels and subtly dropped big claims — ones he has made himself believe since he was a child.
“I feel like I’m the best receiver in this draft,” Makai said before correcting himself. “I know I’m the best receiver in this draft. When I go to the league, I’m gonna prove that day in and day out.”