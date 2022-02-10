STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's women have been a fascinating storyline throughout the season, but amidst the tension, confusion and turnover, it’s a team suddenly on the right side of NCAA Tournament projections.
In Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology for ESPN, he has Mississippi State (14-7, 5-4 SEC) the safest among the last four teams in the field. That’s the first time State has been in the field in about a month since its back-to-back wins against Alabama and Vanderbilt.
State hit a rough patch after those wins, losing its next three games — two by double figures.
Leading-scorer Rickea Jackson then entered the transfer portal, and many questioned where MSU’s program was headed.
MSU responded with a three-game winning streak — with some fans now pushing for interim head coach Doug Novak to take the full-time position.
But if State wants to defy most odds and continue toward the NCAA Tournament, the fun storyline must remain a winning one.
MSU plays tonight at Humphrey Coliseum against No. 19 Florida (17-6, 7-3). It then takes on rival Ole Miss — one of those teams that beat MSU by 15 in that aforementioned losing streak.
That’s followed by a trip to Kentucky next week to face a faltering UK team, but one still led by potential top WNBA pick Rhyne Howard. Then, State hosts No. 14 LSU, plays at Missouri, at No. 13 Tennessee and hosts Arkansas — the other team that blew out MSU in that losing streak — to close out the regular season.
But as the tough stretch looms, Novak is staying with his usual mantra of not looking ahead — including not mentioning tournament projections.
"If I thought that was gonna help, I would talk about it at nauseam every day," Novak said. "I just don't think it helps at all. I just think it's an extra burden, an extra expectation. It's gonna take us away from the present moment."
Florida is among the hotter teams in the conference having won seven of eight games. The lone loss was by 12 against No. 1 South Carolina.
UF jumped from unranked to the top 20 after back-to-back wins against Tennessee and No. 17 Georgia last week. The Vols were a top-10 team before losing by 25 in Gainesville.
Guard Kiara Smith leads Florida with 14.9 points per game to go along with 4.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
The team lost its second-leading scorer in Lavender Briggs midseason as she entered the transfer portal. Her last appearance for Florida was a Jan. 2 loss against Georgia in which she scored seven points in 32 minutes.
Florida has since played nine games without her — going 7-2 with five ranked wins and developing into an 8-seed in Creme’s projection.