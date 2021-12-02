djr-2021-17-sport-state-heath-arp1

Mississippi State's Malik Heath has made 34 catches and scored five touchdowns this season.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State senior wide receiver Malik Heath was involved in a car accident on Thursday, a team spokesperson had confirmed.

“He was involved in a car accident today and is receiving medical treatment,” the spokesperson told the Daily Journal. “We’re continuing to gather more information.”

Heath is a native of Jackson, Mississippi.

Heath had 34 receptions for 442 yards with five touchdowns for MSU this season.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus