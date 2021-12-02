Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath injured in car accident By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 2, 2021 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State's Malik Heath has made 34 catches and scored five touchdowns this season. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE – Mississippi State senior wide receiver Malik Heath was involved in a car accident on Thursday, a team spokesperson had confirmed.“He was involved in a car accident today and is receiving medical treatment,” the spokesperson told the Daily Journal. “We’re continuing to gather more information.”Heath is a native of Jackson, Mississippi.Heath had 34 receptions for 442 yards with five touchdowns for MSU this season.This story will be updated as information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Malik Heath Spokesperson American Football Car Accident Mississippi Jackson Starkville Medical Treatment Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists