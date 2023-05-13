Mississippi State was the worst three-point shooting team in men’s college basketball last season (26.61%). Head coach Chris Jans has taken a step to improve that, adding Andrew Taylor, a former Marshall University guard, Saturday night out of the transfer portal, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Taylor, from Corbin, Kentucky, averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game last season, shooting 36.4% from three-point range, which ranked 79th of all Division I basketball player. Taylor, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is a career 36.25% shooter from beyond the arc.
Taylor became the second transfer portal commit Jans, in his second season in Starkville, has grabbed this offseason, joining West Virginia’s Jimmy Bell Jr., who committed to the Bulldogs earlier this week.
Taylor, a former three-star recruit, was named to the All-Conference USA Freshman Team after his redshirt freshman season in 2019-20, where he averaged 10 points over 23 games. That number jumped to 12 points as a sophomore and 14.2 points as a junior before his career year last season with the Thundering Herd, where he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team.
Jans, who signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season this month, had been looking for experienced guard depth after the departures of Eric Reed Jr and Justin Rumph, who exhausted their eligibility after last season.
Taylor joins an MSU returning guard group, which includes Shakeel Moore (9.8 PPG), Dashawn Davis (8.7 PPG) and Cameron Matthews (6.9 PPG).
