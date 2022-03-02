INDIANAPOLIS – With the lights at their brightest, both figuratively and literally for those standing at the podium, the NFL combine will be without a physical showcase from former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
But despite his decision to not throw this week while recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in January’s Sugar Bowl, the California native made the trip to Indianapolis because he feels there is more to prove than his Hollywood arm talent.
“Teams need to know that I understand the game of football,” Corral said. “I wanted to make it a point. I wanted to show that they knew the ability that I had in my head – not only my physical ability, but also my mental ability.”
Corral’s physical talent speaks for itself. After all, he says he models his game after future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But when speaking with reporters, Corral gave a glimpse into what NFL coaches, scouts and general managers are hearing this week.
The 2022 quarterback class isn’t a flashy one. In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft for ESPN, he has no quarterbacks taken until Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett at No. 11.
Kiper’s last pick of the first round, and the third quarterback selected, is Corral.
Corral has an obvious edge to him – a "chip on his shoulder" his former receiver Dontario Drummond calls it. Corral didn’t put down those he’s competing with, but he feels one thing sets him apart from the rest.
“What really separates me is my ability to lead a team,” Corral said. “I understand what it means to be vulnerable around the people who don’t necessarily want to be vulnerable.”
He grew up with a pair of older brothers, so Corral says “toughen up” was how he dealt with emotions. If he was crying, then stop crying.
That changed in his time at Ole Miss. Corral, who has shared his battles with depression, has been among the more active advocates for mental health awareness in college football the past year. In Oxford, his team had “get real Wednesdays” where players would gather without staff outside of strength coaches and discuss various life lessons.
Drummond and a fellow Ole Miss wideout Braylon Sanders, who are also at the combine this week, got a front row seat to what teams such as the Steelers, Falcons and Commanders are hearing from Corral.
“He was a really good leader,” Drummond said. “He’d come in every day ready to work, come in with the mindset to get everybody ready to go every morning.”
Corral intends to do the same next season, regardless of where he is or what his role is. When discussing the Steelers, Corral embraced the possibility of stepping in as an immediate starter following the retirement of another hall of fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger.
But going to a team such as Atlanta would likely mean sitting and developing from the bench behind Matt Ryan. Corral said he’d be willing to accept that role, though he would push for the starting spot en route to hopefully mirroring a career such as Ryan’s.
“I’d be dumb not to learn from a guy like that because at the end of the day, he’s a guy that I wanna be like,” Corral said. “I wanna be on a team 10-plus years and be a franchise quarterback.”