STARKVILLE – That Year 2 improvement for the Mike Leach offense is still on the table, but Year 1 and a day sends up red flags.
The comeback was marvelous and fun for those who hung around, but for 2½ quarters Mississippi State couldn’t get out of its own way in a 35-34 win over Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs gave up 34 unanswered points after a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
The MSU defense was as good as advertised. Tech was unable to play physical and march down the field, but it didn’t have to, not while it scored touchdowns from 72, 59 and 24 yards away.
Those big plays offset a fast start by the MSU offense, not a pretty start but a fast one.
The Bulldogs struggled with line play from the outset, but quarterback Will Rogers was able to work around that with screens and sideline routes.
The two-touchdown lead wasn’t textbook perfect, but it followed the script many believed would occur at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday.
And that was the problem, Leach said. His players believed it too.
They suffered from what he called “artificial confidence,” and when the game got tough the Bulldogs did not.
“An experienced, well-coached team fought back and said, ‘Not so fast, we’re going to play as hard as we can today, and they did,’” Leach said. “Then one team decided they were going to figure out a way to give up. Then in the fourth quarter by process of elimination that team probably said, ‘Well it won’t do us any good, but we might as well try, and then we won.’”
There’s ample evidence to show that Leach’s system, in stops at Texas Tech and Washington State, made gains in his second year.
That had been the hope for the Bulldogs, but they did nothing to justify that hope in the middle of the game.
The comeback doesn’t change the issues – penalties, turnovers and poor execution – but it may lessen their severity.
It gives credence to Leach’s claim that Tech’s near win was more about State’s lack of toughness.
The question is can he and his staff fix that on the practice field?
You can learn the timing of an offense through practice-field repetitions, but can you change attitudes there?
You can see the talent on this offense. What you didn’t see much of Saturday were parts and pieces working together in harmony. It was not a beautiful thing.
Maybe toughness limits turnovers – four on the day including a pick six – and the offense looks different.
That would be a nice residual effect of the comeback and the defensive stop to seal the win.