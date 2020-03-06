STARKVILLE – Mississippi State cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath knows firsthand what it is like to play under Mike Leach.
McBath played defensive back for Leach at Texas Tech from 2005-08 before spending five seasons in the NFL and appeared in Super Bowl XLVII with the San Francisco 49ers. His past experiences help him not only connect with recruits but also aid him in communicating with his current players as well.
“It’s definitely a bit of an in,” McBath said. “Everything that they’re going to go through, I’ve been there – literally. I’ve been through the offseason program, the way coach handles certain things, the Leach beach that we just got – all of these things I’ve done. Everything they’re going to feel, I’ve felt. I can relate to them on that level and kind of help and guide them through.”
Adjusting to a new head coach can be a hard thing to do and McBath has tried to help his players through the transition. After all, the 34-year old not only spent four seasons playing for Leach in Lubbock but also served on his staff at Washington State for the past three years, including as interim co-defensive coordinator in 2019.
“He’s a lot of fun,” McBath said. “Coach is one of the toughest coaches I’ve ever had but one of the most fun coaches. There’s a balance there that’s unique to him. That’s how he gets the most out of every team he has.”
McBath admits that facing Leach’s air raid offense in practice is difficult but it prepares cornerbacks to become playmakers with the ball flying around as much as it does.
“You’re forced to get better,” McBath said. “I was a DB playing against this offense for 4 ½ years in college. Man, you’re forced for your ball skills to become a lot better. Your understanding of concepts becomes a lot better. The way you play in space becomes so much better because you do it every single day.”
MSU lost its top cornerback last year when Cameron Dantzler left early for the NFL Draft. However, the Bulldogs bring back a solid group of young corners that have McBath excited to get started with.
Korey Charles is the elder statesman of the group as a rising senior while Tyler Williams is a junior, Martin Emerson, Jaylon Reed and Esaias Furdge are sophomores and Dylan Lawrence is a redshirt freshman.
Mississippi State also signed four-star Emmanuel Forbes and three-star Javorrius Selmon as well.
“I’m fired up about them,” McBath said. “They’re smart and they love football. They’re extremely talented, obviously, and are eager to get going. Just meeting them the few times that we’ve had a chance to shoot the breeze in my office, I’ve got a great group.”