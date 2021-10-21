STARKVILLE • John Taylor – like most Mississippi State fans – found out through reporters that head women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down from the helm of the program last week due to health issues.
Taylor was blindsided by the news – but unlike regular fans, he feels he should have known ahead of time.
“For a school like Mississippi State where media means a lot and they’ve got all these people in place and everything is top of the line, the parents should have been in the loop first before we call and find our kids bawling and upset,” Taylor said. “We need to be in there to be a support cast to them.”
John Taylor’s daughter, Myah Taylor, is a redshirt senior guard for the Bulldogs. Since joining Mississippi State 2017, Myah will playing under a third different head coach this season.
The players were thrown in a loop themselves. John says when the news dropped, MSU’s players started practice as normal without McCray-Penson there until the now-former coach walked in and told them she was stepping down.
“It was devastating news,” John says.
Vic Schaefer’s staff recruited Myah and coached her for three seasons at Mississippi State.
She redshirted her freshman season when MSU lost a national championship game against Notre Dame. The following season she played 11 minutes per game and was a role player in MSU’s Elite Eight run which was ended by Sabrina Ionescu and her Oregon team.
Before COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 NCAA Tournament, Myah started all 33 games for MSU and averaged six points and five assists per game.
Less than a month after MSU’s final game before the cancellations started, John saw a photo on Twitter of Schaefer flaunting the horns up with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte and others.
“Expectations are so high (for players) on that level,” John wonders, “but we don't get a phone call?”
John said he has spoken to Myah and their conversation centered around mental health more than any Xs and Os of playing for a new coach.
Players buy into coaches who say they’re willing to invest in them whether in the recruiting process, or in McCray-Penson’s situation, after replacing a coach.
Coaches tell players they love them, and then suddenly leave without notice.
Whereas when players transfer, they’re called quitters and traitors at times for leaving programs they committed to.
“I think health is more important than basketball,” John says. “We’re praying for (McCray-Penson) … But it’s no preparation for that. Fans want these kids to jump back up and go out and win games, but it’s more than winning a game when you’ve got all these emotions.”
Doug Novak will be stepping in as interim head coach after being hired as an associate assistant coach in early September.
A couple of days after the news dropped of McCray-Penson stepping down, Novak and his staff collected players’ families on a Zoom call to discuss the change, familiarize themselves and mainly talk mental health.
John says Novak also made it a priority to discuss his own kids and the understanding of being in a parents’ shoes.
Novak’s nearly three decades of coaching experience come from the men’s side, having most recently been the head coach at Bethel University in Minnesota for eight seasons.
Prior to that, he was an assistant with The Citadel and Tulane for seven seasons.
Novak’s coaching roots come from junior college and Division II coaching, including a stint at Francis Marion University where he was hired onto Ed Conroy’s staff.
Novak followed along in Conroy’s path for much of his career, including aforementioned stops at Tulane and The Citadel.
“He's humble enough to realize he doesn't know everything there is to know about the women's side of things,” Conroy, now an assistant for Vanderbilt's men's team said. “But he's also confident in his abilities and what he's trying to teach.”
Novak’s collegiate playing days came at Tennessee – playing tennis. However, Conroy says Novak was a successful high school player whose main passion was coaching basketball.
Conroy says Novak studies the game relentlessly and has always been innovative. What has been most important for Novak through the years has been time and learning what goes in to becoming a coach, Conroy says.
The two talk frequently, and Conroy admits Novak was thrown off by the news of McCray-Penson stepping down as well.
Having been with the team less than two months, the basketball side of taking McCray-Penson’s job might be the easiest of all he’s balancing.
“Where are they at mentally and emotionally right now, that's gonna be a primary focus of his,” Conroy said. “I think he'll take all that information into account and try to put a group out there on the floor that feels good about themselves and can play together.”