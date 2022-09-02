MSU DE Jordan Davis (copy)

Mississippi State defensive end Jordan Davis is healthy again after suffering a torn ACL early in August camp in 2021.

 MSU Athletics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dressed in black, a hooded figure jogged out of the dark tunnel, smoke swirling around him.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus