STARKVILLE – When Mike Leach accepted the job as Mississippi State’s new head coach, he made sure to bring his entire offensive staff from Washington State with him.
Running backs coach Eric Mele was at home with his wife and four daughters when he learned the news and immediately called MSU tailback Kylin Hill, who had declared for the NFL Draft early, to try and convince him to stay.
Hill led the SEC in rushing during the 2019 regular season and finished with 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. Mele was up front about Leach’s air raid offense and their plans to still feature Hill within it.
“I was real honest and told him he wasn’t going to lead the SEC in rushing this year but that you’ll probably lead the SEC in all-purpose yards,” Mele said.
Mele eventually sold Hill on the idea and on Jan. 15, Hill announced that he would be returning for his senior season with the Bulldogs.
“I was pretty fired up, probably the best recruit in this class right?,” Mele said. “Giddy up on that one.”
Although his primary back-up from last season Nick Gibson graduated, Hill will have some help in the backfield. Lee Witherspoon is back for his sophomore season and Kareem Walker is finally eligible to play.
Walker, a former No. 4 running back prospect and top 50 recruit, played at Michigan as a true freshman before transferring to junior college. He was ruled academically ineligible last season after arriving at MSU late and has one year left to play.
“He’s a (New) Jersey guy and I am too,” Mele said. “I’m looking forward to working with him. He’s kind of had a hard path up to this point but he’s got ability and is an older guy, a veteran. I hear that last year he put some good work in on the scout team and gave guys a great look.”
The Bulldogs also signed Dillon Johnson, who Mele recruited while at Washington State, and four-star Jo’Quavious Marks, who has already enrolled and will go through spring practices.
Although the air raid offense isn’t necessarily known for running the ball much, it is still very friendly for tailbacks. Mississippi State will even have packages where multiple running backs are on the field at the same time.
“Sometimes our offense is most effective when there’s actually two backs on the field,” Mele said. “It looks like a running set, which it could be if (the defense) is playing pass because we’ll have the numbers there. Otherwise, we can have two backs running routes and it’s a match-up problem.”
It is those mismatches that make Leach’s offense so intriguing and also dangerous to defenses. Mele, who has coached alongside Leach for the last eight seasons, is ready to unleash it in the Southeastern Conference.
“I’m excited to see SEC defenses line up as we spread the field out and get those 1-on-1s with a linebacker out in space,” Mele said. “Typically you see a bigger linebacker in this conference and that’s what we want. We want a 240-pound guy trying to track down our running back.”