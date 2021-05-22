STARKVILLE – Ben Howland and the Mississippi State men’s basketball team filled its last scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore guard Rocket Watts, a former Michigan State player, announced his transfer to Mississippi State. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard is a former four-star recruit from Detroit, Mich.
Watts is the fourth player to transfer to Mississippi State this offseason, including forwards Garrison Brooks and DJ Jeffries and guard Shakeel Moore. Watts is the 13th and final scholarship for Mississippi State this upcoming year.
Watts started 15 of Michigan State’s 28 games this year and averaged 7.6 points per game and recorded 76 assists on the year. He scored in double-digits in seven games and scored over 20 points three times.
In the 2019-2020 season, he started 16 of 27 games and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. He averaged 9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
He will help replace the loss of both MSU guards D.J. Stewart and Deivon Smith. Stewart, a sophomore, entered his name into the NBA Draft and is not returning to Starkville. Smith announced his transfer to Georgia Tech in April.