STARKVILLE — Mike Leach has heard his Air Raid offense derided as a “dink-and-dunk” scheme, a phrase typically used to denigrate the quarterback who runs it.
But Leach said Monday the term says more about those who use it than it does his offense.
“The whole NFL doesn’t seem to think it’s dink and dunk,” Leach said. “That’s why they’re all running Air Raid concepts.”
Mississippi State’s offense, the signature scheme Leach created with Hal Mumme, is certainly based on short, quick completions and yards after the catch.
Leach made sure to point out that there’s more to it: Vertical routes factor in as well.
“A well-timed fade route is completed usually somewhere between 30 to 35 yards, and pretty much everybody can throw it — I can throw that ball that far right now if you’d like me to,” Leach said. “It’s not like you really need a big cannon for an arm or anything.”
Junior quarterback Will Rogers may not possess such a howitzer, but Rogers has proven capable of making all the throws Leach has needed him to.
The junior has thrown for 2,110 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions through six games. Rogers is the reigning Southeastern Conference co-offensive player of the week.
“I do think Will’s gotten bigger and stronger over the years,” Leach said.
Rogers made his Bulldogs debut Oct. 10, 2020 — two years ago Monday — in the same locale Mississippi State will visit at 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Then a true freshman, Rogers went just 9 of 15 for 43 yards and two interceptions as the Bulldogs were held without any offensive points in a 24-2 loss to the Wildcats.
But even then, Leach said a promising future for the former four-star recruit.
“I knew he needed quite a bit of time and reps and work, but with that said, I felt like the people around him were going to improve, too,” Leach said.
That’s been the case as Rogers is now surrounded by plenty of offensive weapons, from Caleb Ducking and Rara Thomas at wide receiver to Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks at running back.
Mississippi State’s offensive line has improved, too. The Bulldogs’ five up front haven’t allowed a single sack of Rogers in either of the past two games; not even Arkansas, which entered last week’s contest second nationally in sacks, could touch the MSU quarterback.
“The biggest thing is they’re working together to improve,” Leach said of the Bulldogs’ O-line. “They’re motivated. They take pride in finishing the game. I thought they had that good game last game. I think we can definitely get better. I think a little bit of depth is starting to emerge — not as much as we need.”
The Bulldogs might need it soon. On Saturday, they’ll face a Kentucky front seven Leach simply described as a “thick wall.”
That’s been a calling card of Wildcats defenses under 10th-year head coach Mark Stoops. Leach worked with Stoops’ older brother Bob in 1999 at Oklahoma; Mike Stoops is currently Mark’s inside linebackers coach at Kentucky.
“They’re kind of one of the first families of defense,” Leach said. “What makes it even tougher is anything they’re kind of having a problem with, they just get on the phone and call two or three of their brothers and get a couple of suggestions. Mark’s done a really good job there at Kentucky.”
Leach is quite familiar with the school after spending the 1997 and 1998 seasons at Kentucky as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Mumme.
With tailgating at Kroger Field beginning as early as Thursday, Leach said it was “easy to get distracted” as he walked to and from his office underneath the stadium.
Saturday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time, meaning a potentially rowdy crowd as the Bulldogs look to beat the Wildcats on the second straight occasion.
“It’s just a great place to have a game,” Leach said. “The fans always love it.”
