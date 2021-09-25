STARKVILLE – Apply whatever logic or reason you choose.
Maybe that Year 2 understanding of Mike Leach’s offense just hasn’t kicked in yet as it did at Texas Tech and Washington State.
Explain this however you like, but an undeniable face remains.
It isn’t working right now.
Whether it was two turnovers to set an ugly tone in the first quarter, dropped passes, play-calling, QB decisions or something else offense was a struggle for Mississippi State in a 28-25 loss to a vulnerable LSU team on Saturday.
The Tigers played their three-man front and dared MSU quarterback Will Rogers to throw deep. He rarely did.
The Bulldogs were content to dink here and dunk there with screens, out routes or high-percentage throws in the middle not far beyond the line of scrimmage.
And while the Tigers couldn’t line up and mash against the Bulldogs, they could occasionally scheme them like they did when Kayshon Boutte sprinted 64 yards to the end zone after a short play-action pass. MSU defenders took the fake, and no one challenged Boutte on the back end.
The back end was also undefended when Max Johnson threw 58 yards to wide open Trey Palmer, the Tigers’ second touchdown in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter Fred Peters and Emmanuel Forbes collided in coverage, and LSU scored again.
The big plays meant this wasn’t the best day for the Bulldogs’ defense, but that wasn’t the biggest problem.
LSU averaged 16.5 yards per pass completion, MSU 7.9.
Three takeaways from Stefan Krajisnik:
Offensively, the short game was effective in moving the Bulldogs down the field, but when the end zone came into view they froze.
There was a fumble at the LSU 37, an interception at the LSU 25, a field goal from the LSU 2 and a missed field goal from the 15.
Down 21-3 and forced to stretch the field Rogers hit Makai Polk with a 29-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter.
Before then on deep throws there was a dropped pass and a foot out of bounds on a reception.
But you don’t quit. You pick your spot and take your shots.
Yes, there were two late touchdown drives, but the Bulldogs were using precious time they didn't have.
The Air Raid may yet bloom into the exciting, winning offense it was in previous Leach stops.
But what are you going to do in the meantime? Leach needs to get more out of this team which for two-straight weeks has made critical mistakes on the opponent’s end of the field.
Downfield passing seems like something that could be tried earlier in games. Maybe Leach has another answer.
The Bulldogs have good pieces at the skill positions, but nothing is easy for MSU right now, and while LSU was vulnerable there are five other SEC West teams – all ranked in the top 25 – still on the schedule.