STARKVILLE – Will Rogers is the youngest player Mike Leach has had under center other than last season, when Rogers was in the same spot just as a freshman.
Rogers spent much of his life watching Leach’s teams execute the Air Raid offense and his knowledge of it has developed after finally getting a full offseason this past year.
But before Rogers can be a consistent quarterback in Leach’s offense, he first needs to become a consistent quarterback, period.
During his weekly press conference Monday, Leach said the offense had too many three-and-outs in MSU’s 24-10 win over N.C. State on Saturday.
Leach also noted a play late in the win where Rogers threw the ball away to evade pressure instead of taking a loss to keep the clock running — which comes a week after Leach mentioned some sacks against Louisiana Tech had more to do with Rogers trying to do too much instead of the offensive line.
It’s these small things that have kept Rogers from being as good as Leach hopes, but it doesn’t distract from the progress Rogers has made in Year 2.
“I thought he took a step (in Week 2),” Leach said. “There’s no question about it.”
Pro Football Focus graded Rogers as the No. 41 passing quarterback in Week 2 with a grade of 82.
Despite the offense scoring just two touchdowns in Week 2 compared to seven in Week 1, Rogers’ passing grade only dropped by one. His passing grade for the season sits at 86.8.
Rogers’ confidence hasn’t faltered through any inconsistency Leach sees as was shown during MSU’s decision to go for a fourth-and-seven late in the first half while up 7-3 and on the edge of field-goal range.
“If you ask Will, we’re gonna go for it all the time,” Leach said.
The play resulted in a pass to receiver Makai Polk who made a tough catch on his back shoulder near the sideline — something Leach says Polk has done every day in practice.
It kept the drive alive for Rogers to find Malik Heath, who made an impressive catch himself, in the corner of the end zone for what turned out to be the game-winning score.
“I do see (Rogers) and his receivers starting to get tuned in,” Leach said, “in a way they haven’t been at least since I’ve been here.”