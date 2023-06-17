Multiple sources are reporting that Texas Tech is planning to enshrine former Red Raider (and Bulldog) head coach Mike Leach into its Athletics Hall of Fame. Certainly, a well-deserved honor for the Red Raiders’ winningest coach (and one of college football’s greatest personalities). But this delayed beatification of Leach reeks of hypocrisy and a calculated attempt to rewrite history. Leach’s life and career deserve memorializing, and Lubbock is the scene of many of his greatest triumphs, innovations and quotes. But it is also the site of his greatest professional humiliation. I should know, I was there.
In 2009-10, I was a graduate student at Texas Tech, teaching an undergraduate reporting class. When news broke in late December of Leach’s suspension, and eventual termination, students had already scattered for the holiday break. When they returned for the spring semester, a new class of cub reporters had one goal: find out what really happened between Leach and Texas Tech administrators.
The circumstances that led to Leach’s dismissal are still debated, but the facts are these: On Dec. 17, 2009, Adam James, son of former SMU running back and ESPN analyst Craig James, was diagnosed with a concussion and told not to practice. Less than two weeks later, the university suspended Leach indefinitely pending results of its investigation into the coach’s alleged mistreatment of James.
Everything else, however, is muddy. James’ family claims that Leach forced James to spend practice in an equipment shed near the Red Raiders’ practice facility, an incident James found “funny,” according to a deposition. Leach disagreed with that characterization, telling the New York Times he didn’t know where James went, only that he was “out of the light” for the duration of practice. Things unfolded quickly from there. James went public with his version of the story, Tech circled the wagons, demanding Leach apologize to James in writing. Leach refused, and on Dec. 30, the university fired him for, according to a release, a “defiant act of insubordination.”
What’s so significant about that date? Had Leach still been the Red Raiders head coach on Dec. 31, the university would have owed him an $800,000 tenure bonus and more than $1.7 million in salary for the 2009 season. Leach never got that money.
Besides the obvious local-gossip angle (SEC Country isn’t the only place where football is king), the students were interested in the idea of due process, or lack thereof. Could a university employee be fired, with cause, on the heels of a two-week initial investigation, and denied payment for services already rendered? The students wanted to know, and I believe Mike Leach would have wanted them to find out.
The FOIA requests were flying, and I had several uncomfortable conversations with senior athletic department officials curious as to why a lowly graduate student was copied on all the coversheets. And people question why academic tenure matters? I have it now, but I didn’t then.
The athletic department spent the semester stonewalling us and every media outlet that seemed unfriendly to the cause, and the case eventually ended at the Texas Supreme Court, where the state’s highest court denied Leach’s claim of breach of contract based on the doctrine of sovereign immunity.
Leach soon found work in television and was eventually hired as head coach of Washington State for the 2012 season. He came to Starkville for the 2020 season, charmed us with his wit and wisdom and well, you know the rest. But he never forgot how things ended in Lubbock, even conferring with his attorneys about the case in the week before his death, according to Sportico. The case is ongoing, now part of a public records lawsuit designed to force Texas Tech to release information related to the case.
There will be other posthumous awards for Leach. Even though his career 59.6 winning percentage falls just short of the required 60% threshold, the College Football Hall of Fame should suspend its entrance requirements and immediately enshrine him. MSU should add him to its Ring of Honor for his debut win alone, a 44-34 shocker against defending national champion LSU.
But why would Texas Tech want to honor Mike Leach, a coach who was so unceremoniously fired after a brief investigation? On one hand, the answer is obvious – the man is a legend who changed college football both on the field and off. But on the other, are we supposed to forget how he was treated at the end of his tenure? Forget how the university continued to treat him in the years that followed? Would Mike Leach want to be honored in such a manner, by such a place?
We don’t know. We can’t know. But one thing is for sure, if he did show up in Lubbock on that Saturday in late September, his acceptance speech would be legendary.
Philip Poe is the interim sports editor for The Dispatch. He is an associate professor of communication at Mississippi State University. You can email him at ppoe@cdispatch.com.