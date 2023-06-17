djr-2022-12-22-news-leach-memorial-arp2 (copy)

A cowbell and two swords decorated the stage at the Mike Leach Memorial Service at Mississippi State University on Dec. 20, 2022.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Multiple sources are reporting that Texas Tech is planning to enshrine former Red Raider (and Bulldog) head coach Mike Leach into its Athletics Hall of Fame. Certainly, a well-deserved honor for the Red Raiders’ winningest coach (and one of college football’s greatest personalities). But this delayed beatification of Leach reeks of hypocrisy and a calculated attempt to rewrite history. Leach’s life and career deserve memorializing, and Lubbock is the scene of many of his greatest triumphs, innovations and quotes. But it is also the site of his greatest professional humiliation. I should know, I was there.

Newsletters

Philip Poe is the interim sports editor for The Dispatch. He is an associate professor of communication at Mississippi State University. You can email him at ppoe@cdispatch.com.

Tags

Recommended for you