STARKVILLE
Rain and lightning kept Mike Leach from showcasing his offense to fans Saturday for Super Bulldog Weekend.
Not that there would have been much to see.
Leach, not a fan of spring games himself, had set up Saturday as a regular work day, nothing super.
Honestly, dialed-in fans would likely appreciate that more than theatre and silliness that can sometimes accompany made-for-TV spring games.
The fact is, spring at Mississippi State has lacked a lot of drama.
An effective, established starter returns at quarterback in Will Rogers.
He’ll have two new starters at his tackles, and Percy Lewis and Albert Reese appear to be settling into those spots.
The unknown around Leach’s offense is wide receiver, particularly the outside positions.
No one has emerged to lock down the role held by Makai Polk last year as Rogers’ go-to receiver.
Maybe no one does emerge in that role.
Jaden Walley had 55 catches last year, Austin Williams 52.
That sounds like a lot, but there are a lot of throws in the Leach offense, and Polk, in his one year in Starkville, had 105 catches.
Clearly the chemistry and confidence between Rogers and Polk was different than with other MSU receivers.
For better or worse, that worked for the Bulldogs in 2021.
Every pass thrown to Polk wasn’t thrown somewhere else.
Had Polk not emerged the Bulldogs might have seen earlier development from Rara Thomas, then a talented freshman.
Everywhere Leach has gone quarterbacks have put up numbers.
It stands to reason that receivers have also put up numbers.
Seven of Texas Tech’s top 10 in receiving yards played under Leach.
It will be interesting to see if receptions are more spread around or if that quarterback-receiver comfort level blossoms with one player.
Whatever the case, Rogers will find targets this fall.
Maybe they will be guys who were already on the roster, or maybe they will be transfers – as Polk was a year ago.
They’ll be there because the Bulldogs already have the most important piece of the offense with an efficient, accurate quarterback.
At the risk of oversimplifying the position, receivers run and catch. The great ones are technicians who run precision routes and make catches through contact. They still have to be coached. There’s still a lot to learn, but it’s easier to find those guys than to find a difference-maker behind center.
An accurate quarterback can make receivers look great with throws that don’t overwork them. Ball placement is a big part of completion percentage.
Rogers led the nation in completion percentage last year at 73.9.
Losing an NFL first-round pick at left tackle could affect that number, we’ll see.
As spring practice winds down for the Bulldogs, the outside receiver competition is what passes for drama.
And that will sort itself out.