TAMPA, Fla. – South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant was alone in transition and the same-old was about the occur for Mississippi State.
A valiant effort — this one coming on Thursday of the SEC tournament — was going to slip away and a season-ending loss was inevitable.
That was until Bryant clanked the easy slam off the back off the Amalie Arena rim. The dunk would have been quite emphatic based on the rebound as the ball found its way back toward halfcourt and into the arms of MSU guard Shakeel Moore.
Moore pushed an odd-man rush similar to that of the Tampa Bay Lighting teams which won the previous two Stanley Cups. He missed a jumper but Tolu Smith got the offensive board and hit a layup. Rather than a one-point lead, State’s edge was back up to five.
"After that dunk, momentum completely went our way," Moore said. "We took advantage of it, and it was up from there."
Mississippi State never letup from there en route to a 73-51 win in the second round of perhaps the toughest conference tournament this season.
Smith led the way for Mississippi State (18-14) with 20 points. Iverson Molinar followed with 19.
Behind moves from coach Ben Howland and role players stepping up, here are three takeaways from MSU’s win.
Ander-starter Garcia
Howland hasn’t hesitated to make changes to his starting lineup in hopes of rejuvenating a struggling Mississippi State offense. He moved Rocket Watts into the starting rotation then freshman Cam Carter before returning to the usual No. 2 guard in Shakeel Moore.
Howland then started forward Javian Davis in place of Tolu Smith in State’s win against Vanderbilt two weeks ago as Smith was late to the pregame practice.
There was a new move Thursday night as Howland started sophomore Andersson Garcia in place of D.J. Jeffries who hasn’t scored in double figures since a Feb. 18 win against Missouri.
Howland said the move was decided following MSU's loss to close the regular season March 5 against Texas A&M.
"I'm wearing a suit, we're starting Andersson — we're changing it up," Howland said. It was the first time Howland wore a suit on the sideline since before the pandemic.
Garcia provided a spark from the opening tip — blocking Bryant on the opening possession before extending State’s lead to 4-0 a couple possessions later. He has been the prototypical glue guy for State off the bench with his defense consistently leading to offense, but his performance against South Carolina took center stage.
Garcia finished with seven points and 14 rebounds for Mississippi State and was a plus-22.
"His personality on this team was clear as day," South Carolina coach Frank Martin said of Garcia.
Jeffries’ struggles continued off the bench as the junior forward who transferred from Memphis in the offseason finished with no points on 0-3 shooting.
Need Moore of it
Those aforementioned changes Howland made to the starting rotation wouldn’t have taken place had it not been for Moore’s struggles. The sophomore guard — who transferred in from NC State — closed the regular season with 13-straight games scoring below double figures.
He came off the bench for five games, including a Feb. 20 win at Missouri in which he hit the game-winning layup. Two games after the clutch shot, Moore was back in the starting rotation.
Starting the final three games of the regular season, Moore shot 2-10 from deep — including 0-6 in an overtime loss against No. 4 Auburn.
Moore returned to form against South Carolina, scoring 12 points but it was his assist to Smith late in the contest which sparked Howland’s interest.
After threading a bounce-pass to Smith for an and-1, Howland turned his attention away from the mob celebrating the made basket. Howland immediately pointed toward Moore as he walked back toward mid-court as if to remind him of the message he has sent throughout the struggles: Moore can do more than just score for this team.
Howland said postgame he grabbed the stat sheet and the first thing he looked at was Moore's plus/minus. It was a team-best plus-31.
"He was phenomenal tonight," Howland said. "Just look at the numbers. Plus, he played really good defense which doesn't show up all the time on the stat sheet."
What’s next?
Mississippi State has itself a rematch with 2-seeded Tennessee — the No. 9 team in the nation — slated for 6 p.m. Friday night.
Tennessee will be playing for NCAA tournament seeding. Mississippi State will fight to keep its postseason hopes alive.
The Bulldogs faced the Volunteers once this season, falling 72-63 in Starkville. It was another game in a long list of agonizing defeats for MSU as the game was tied at 61 before it allowed Tennessee to go on a 11-2 run in the final four minutes.
Josiah-Jordan James and Kennedy Chandler paced the way for UT with 18 points each while Zakai Zeigler added another 11 off the bench. Zeigler’s performance was enough to outscore MSU’s bench unit which scored six points.
Earning the double-bye, Tennessee will have had six days off before facing MSU tomorrow and enters having won nine of 10 games — the latest a 78-74 win against Arkansas.