Chris Lemonis anticipates a hitter-heavy season in the SEC as some premier pitching has left since last season but most teams return a lot of offense.
State lost a pair of big bats, though, in Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen. But key pieces such as Logan Tanner, Brad Cumbest and Luke Hancock are back along with a collection of young talent sure to have a couple players rise as consistent bats.
Here’s a look at the Daily Journal’s projected starting lineup for Mississippi State this season:
1B, Luke Hancock, Jr.: There are big shoes to fill atop the lineup with Jordan gone, but Lemonis said Hancock is someone who has progressed with potential to hit leadoff. He hit .262 last season with 10 home runs.
3B, Kamren James, Jr.: James is one of MSU’s big returning pieces after starting 67 games last season. He hit .264 with 12 home runs and 61 runs batted in.
C, Logan Tanner, Jr.: Tanner is right back in the heart of MSU’s lineup after starting 66 games last season and leading the team with 15 home runs. However, his focus this season is on hitting closer to .330 after hitting .287 last year.
LF, Brad Cumbest, Sr.: Few college players will sound more confident than Cumbest did at MSU’s Feb. 1 media day. He thinks the offense can be better than last year, and he’ll be a big part of it if it is. He hit .306 last season in 49 games and 33 starts.
RF, Kellum Clark, So.: Clark earned more consistent playing time as the season progressed last year. He played in 33 games and hit five homes runs — four of which came after May 13.
2B, RJ Yeager, Gr.: Yeager joins Mississippi State after four seasons at Mercer. He started 57 games at shortstop last season, hit .308 with 13 home runs and wasan all- Southern Conference first-team selection.
DH, Hunter Hines, Fr.: Hines is one of those young players who could make an immediate impact. He was the No. 17 recruit in Mississippi, according to Perfect Game, out of Madison Central High School.
CF, Jess Davis, Gr.: Davis and Brayland Skinner will compete to fill Jordan’s spot in center field. Davis comes to MSU after four years and three season at UAB where he was a 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winner.
SS, Lane Forsythe, So.: Forsythe only got better as his freshman season progressed, highlighted by a spot on the College World Series all-tournament team. He started 58 games and hit .231 after joining State out of Trinity Christian Academy.