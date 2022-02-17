STARKVILLE — Chris Lemonis is in a familiar spot heading into his fourth season at the helm of Mississippi State baseball: his pitching rotation has uncertainty.
It’s hard to believe with the run State’s rotation had in the postseason last year en route to the program’s first national title that the season started in a spot similar to now.
Lemonis says MSU has about six or seven arms who could make their way into the starting rotation this year. Landon Sims will move from his closer spot to become the Friday night guy, but there is added importance to this year’s nonconference slate to determine who will rise behind him.
Here’s the Daily Journal’s projection of the MSU’s 2022 rotation:
Starting pitcher, Landon Sims, Jr.: How Sims adjusts to becoming a starter will be interesting, especially as the season progresses and his workload piles up. The conference coaches think he’ll have no issues, though, as he was selected to their All-SEC first-team.
Starting pitcher, Jackson Fristoe, So.: Fristoe was shaky last season as the season progressed but gained more experience than most freshman counterparts. He started 13 games in which his season-high for innings pitched was six. With the collection of arms State has this year, even three-to-four consistent innings from Fristoe could put the team in a favorable spot.
Starting pitcher, Preston Johnson, Jr.: Johnson came out of the bullpen in all 22 appearances last season with a season-high of 2 2/3 innings pitched — that was until State needed him most. Johnson’s best outing came in Game 2 of the College World Series when he went five innings, got the win and evened the series.
First reliever, Brandon Smith, Sr.: Brandon Smith made a couple starts for State last season, but the majority of his work came in relief. He was shaky at times, but 11 of his 18 runs allowed came in two outings.
Closer, Cade Smith, So.: There’s a big role to fill at the end of games, but Cade Smith was part of a fearless freshman class last season capable of avoiding a sophomore slump. He pitched 15 innings and allowed four earned runs — all coming in two of 10 appearances. Sure up the command a bit, and Cade Smith is a threat at the back end for State.