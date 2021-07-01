When Mississippi State needed someone to step up this postseason, Will Bednar went above and beyond what was needed of him.
Now with a national championship and a College World Series MVP trophy, the second-year freshman pitcher already has a legacy that people can only dream of in Starkville.
Bednar started three games on the mound in Omaha – against Texas in the opening game, against Texas in the elimination game, and against Vanderbilt in Game 3 of the College World Series championship.
He stood tall in all three wins.
Bednar pitched 18 1/3 innings across the three games and allowed only three runs on five hits with 26 strikeouts. He pitched at least six innings in all three games and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first national championship.
For his efforts, he was named CWS Most Outstanding Player.
“Every time he’s taken the ball here in the postseason, he’s just been a champ,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “And you need somebody to get hot for you in the postseason. And we had that with Will tonight. I’m looking forward to watching him in the future in the Big League clubhouse and stadium. I’m looking forward to this week’s draft and watch where he goes.”
Bednar was already projected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming MLB Draft on July 11, but he further cemented that with his Omaha performances.
The two opposing pitchers he faced are both projected first-rounders as well – Ty Madden of Texas and Kumar Rocker of Vanderbilt.
Bednar pitched against Madden twice this week. In the first game, he pitched six shutout innings against Texas and had 15 strikeouts. He came out of the game with MSU leading, 2-0.
In the Saturday play-in elimination game against Madden again, Bednar pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs. He left with the game tied, 3-3, in the seventh.
And on just three days rest, he pitched six no-hit innings against Vanderbilt in Game 3 of the CWS finals, one of the biggest performances in CWS history.
“I just kind of went out there treated it like every other outing, to be honest with you,” Bednar said. “So I just kind of treated it like it was any other game, and just kind of rolled with it.”
But these weren’t any other games, especially not the last one.
He’s a ‘Bulldog’
Bednar had never in his career pitched on only three days rest until Wednesday night, and he went out and out-dueled arguably one of the best pitchers in college baseball history in Rocker.
Rocker entered the game with a 7-0 record in the postseason and a 3-0 record in the CWS. Rocker helped lead Vanderbilt to a national title in 2019, and he had the chance to do the same this year.
Bednar, however, had other plans. Plans that consisted of not allowing a single hit in six innings and not leaving the game until MSU was up, 9-0, in the seventh inning.
“That guy’s a Bulldog,” Landon Sims said of Bednar. “He’s the greatest competitor I’ve ever played with. He works his butt off every single day. There’s a lot that goes into his process, his work. Everything behind the scenes that nobody sees. He’s a great guy. All the success he’s had right here, he deserves every little bit of it.”