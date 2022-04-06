STARKVILLE — Mississippi State is hiring Corry Irvin as an assistant on Sam Purcell's staff, a source confirmed to the Daily Journal.
Irvin joins Gabe Lazo, leaving room for one more assistant. The newest addition comes after Joi Williams was named an assistant athletic director for women's basketball Tuesday.
The moves for Purcell are coming quickly as he has turned his attention fully to Mississippi State following the conclusion of Louisville's Final Four run where he served as an assistant under Jeff Walz.
Irvin joins MSU after a year as an assistant on Illinois' staff under Nancy Fahey. Prior to moving into the Big Ten, Irvin was head coach at Saint Xavier University where she led the team to back-to-back Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships.
Irvin's rise in the collegiate ranks comes through success at the high school level. She spent 18 seasons coaching at Chicago’s Whitney Young High School before joining the staff at Saint Xavier. She led the team to three state titles.
She attended Larkin High School in Elgin, Illinois, before attending Fresno State to continue her playing career. Upon graduation, Irvin finished her career at Fresno State ranked No. 10 on the program's all-time field goal list (360), No. 9 in rebounds (510), and No. 5 in blocked shots (55).