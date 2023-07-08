Mississippi State football added an impact transfer tight end out of the portal Saturday afternoon.
Seydou Traore, a junior tight end previously of Arkansas State and Colorado, announced his decision to head to Starkville for next season, first reported by 247sports.
Traore, from Clearwater, Florida, originally committed to Colorado out of the portal on Dec. 25 after two seasons at Arkansas State. He re-entered the portal on April 30, and ultimately picking the Bulldogs.
Traore, listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, tallied 62 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Arkansas State. He was named a first-team All-Sun Belt player last season, after finishing with 50 catches, 655 yards and four touchdowns. Traore will have to play for an NCAA waiver to play in 2023 after going through spring ball with Colorado.
Traore, was originally an unranked prospect by 247sports Composite when he committed to the RedWolves in February of 2021. He was rated as the No. 192 overall and No. 19 tight end transfer by 247sports.
Traore will join a new position group under new MSU offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, which also includes Geor’Quarius Spivey, a former MSU player who transferred to TCU, before returning to Starkville this offseason and Ryland Goede, a transfer from Georgia. The Bulldogs also list reserve tight ends Nick Lauderdale and Jacarius Clayton, a redshirt freshman from Tupelo, on their roster.
MSU also has one tight end commitment in its 2024 recruiting class from three-star prospect Jay Lindsey (Butler, Alabama), who committed in April.
