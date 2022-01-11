Sorry, an error occurred.
West Virginia's Jackie Matthews #3 in action against Virginia Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Morgantown,W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Mississippi State athletics reporter
STARKVILLE – Jackie Matthews is heading to Mississippi State, the West Virginia transfer cornerback announced Tuesday on Twitter.
Matthews is a a former three-star recruit out of Pinson Valley (AL) High School who spent 2017-2019 at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Matthews' playing time was limited in his freshman season of 2017 before he redshirted the following year. In 2019, he took a big step.
Matthews was a first team junior college All-American after intercepting six passes and forcing two fumbles. He then left for West Virginia.
Matthews served as a depth piece for West Virginia in 2020 — appearing in 10 games but recording just three tackles. This past season, his workload increased.
Matthews recorded 35 tackles after playing in West Virginia's 13 games. He had a season-high seven tackles and his lone sack of the year in WVU's loss against Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
His highlight of the season came in a loss at Oklahoma — a top four team at the time — where he intercepted Spencer Rattler in the second quarter of a tie game.
The addition of Matthews adds to what is becoming an interesting offseason for Mississippi State's corner position.
Martin Emerson's departure for the NFL Draft left a gaping hole alongside Emmanuel Forbes. Mike Leach said defensive back was a point of emphasis in the early signing period, and MSU capitalized.
Along with signing three three-star corners out of high school, MSU added DeCarlos Nicholson out of MGCCC. He was No. 6 junior college prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Mississippi State backed that up by adding Alabama transfer corner Marcus Banks five days later.
STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.
