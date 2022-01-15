Sorry, an error occurred.
Mississippi State athletics reporter
STARKVILLE — Former Georgia wide receiver Justin Robinson is headed to Mississippi State, he announced in a tweet Saturday.
Robinson is a former 247Sports four-star recruit out of Eagle's Landing High School in McDonough, Georgia.
He joined Georgia as an early enrollee in January 2020 before seeing action in just one game that fall season.
This past season, Robinson served as a reserve for the national champs — catching two passes for 18 yards in eight games played.
let’s do it 🦅 @WRsSpurrierMSU pic.twitter.com/7JRsqsAw5c
— JROB🧬 (@4Ljrob) January 15, 2022
Robinson joins Mississippi State as a 6-foot-4-inch threat to help a receiving unit looking to overcome the loss of Makai Polk to the NFL Draft.
Robinson's commitment comes 12 days after Polk's departure and four days after former Northwestern receiver Jordan Mosley announced his transfer to Mississippi State.
Mississippi State is slated to face Robinson's former team Nov. 12 in Starkville.
STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.
Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.
