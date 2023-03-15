Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell calls a play during the first half of the team's First Four game against Illinois in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mississippi State’s return to the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament began with a turnover on its first possession.
From there, the Bulldogs cruised to their first March Madness win since 2019.
The 11-seeded Bulldogs outscored 11-seed Illinois 21-8 in the third quarter to increase a one point lead to double digits, eventually routing Illinois, 70-56, in Wednesday’s First Four game at Purcell Pavilion on the campus of Notre Dame.
With the win, MSU (21-10) advanced to Friday’s Round of 64 matchup against six-seed Creighton (5 p.m. ESPNEWS).
Despite making only two shots in the second quarter and shooting 32 percent (9-for-28) in the first half, the Bulldogs took a 31-30 lead into halftime thanks to their ability to get to the free-throw line.
MSU knocked down 10 of its 12 free throw attempts in the first half, while Illinois didn’t even attempt one.
It saved a first half for MSU that started promising with Jessika Carter scoring the team’s first six, Ramani Parker coming off the bench to knock down two three-pointers to give MSU a 16-13 lead and Kourtney Weber hitting one of her own to beat the first-quarter buzzer to give her team a 21-19 lead through 10 minutes.
Carter, who was the lone Bulldog on MSU’s last tournament run, finished with a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds. JerKaila Jordan and Anastasia Hayes each chipped in 11.
The Illini (22-10) were led in scoring by Makira Cook (21) and Genesis Bryant (17).
The Bulldogs’ lead reached as high as 14 points in the third quarter thanks to an 11-2 run out of halftime.
Carter scored four points during the run, a Debreasha Powe’s and-one layup increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 42-32, while Weber’s putback layup to beat the buzzer again upped it to 52-38 at the end of three.
MSU led by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs finished 42 percent (25-for-59) from the field, 29 percent (4-for-14) from beyond the arc and 16-for-21 from the free throw line.
Illinois shot 38 percent (22-for-58) from the field, 20 percent (4-for-20) from 3 and 8-for-11 from the line.
