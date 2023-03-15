NCAA Mississippi St Illinois Basketball

Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell calls a play during the first half of the team's First Four game against Illinois in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

 Michael Caterina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mississippi State’s return to the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament began with a turnover on its first possession.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you