Mississippi State baseball will play for a national championship.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tanner Leggett hit a walk-off single to score Brayland Skinner and pushed No. 7 MSU past No. 2 Texas, 4-3, in the bracket final championship at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (48-17) advance to play Vanderbilt in the best-of-three national championship series beginning on Monday night.
“My JUCO bandits put it together in the ninth, and Skinner steals that huge base,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “I’m so happy for Tanner (Leggett). He’s been a role guy for us all year, in and out of the lineup. And it’s never easy when you’re that guy because you want to play, and then he gets the hit in the biggest moment.”
Mississippi State entered the bottom of the ninth with the bottom of the lineup due to bat. And after Brad Cumbest struck out to start the inning, freshman Kellum Clark was hit by a pitch on a 1-2 count.
Skinner, who has not been on base since May 27 against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, entered the game to pinch-run for Clark and stole second base to give Mississippi State a runner in scoring position.
It was only his sixth stolen base of the year, and it came against Texas catcher Silas Ardoin, who had thrown out 20 of the 47 previous steal attempts on the year.
“I told Brayland he needed a good count to run on,” Lemonis said. “He was green. We tried to make sure we got into a breaking ball count. Unfortunately I think he ran on a 1-1 and it was a fastball up and away so probably we didn’t run on the best pitch or the best move, he just out-ran the baseball.”
The third pitch of Leggett’s at-bat was lined over Texas shortstop for a walk-off single – his first hit since May 22 in the regular season against Alabama.
“When Brayland got the bag stolen, I knew if I got a pitch to hit, I would be short to it and I did, thank the Lord,” Leggett said. “He hung one up and I put a good swing on it. It was a good pitch. I was just locked in.”
It didn’t come easy for Mississippi State, which had to rally again in the late innings after Texas took an early lead. Down 3-1 in the fifth inning, Mississippi State had its first two base runners reach base before shortstop Lane Forsythe hit into a 4-6-3 double play that scored a run from third base to cut the lead to one run.
The Bulldogs once again got its first two base runners on in the sixth inning, and Logan Tanner tied the game with a RBI double that bounced over the Texas third baseman’s head.
“I told the team (Friday night) in the rain delay, if you ever thought it was going to be easy, it’s not our way,” Lemonis said. “Seems like we have to be dramatic. We have to fight for it and for us to get here, it was going to be a battle. Our team has been so resilient all year. Our No. 1 quality is just grit, being able to stay locked in, focused and keep competing.”
Mississippi State was, however, unable to take the lead after loading the bases with no outs, and Lemonis brought in Landon Sims to pitch in the seventh with the game tied, 3-3.
Sims was nearly perfect through 2.2 innings and the only baserunner he allowed was a leadoff hit-by-pitch in the top of the ninth. But after a sacrifice bunt, Sims was able to get back-to-back fly balls to send MSU to the bottom of the ninth inning with a tie game.
Sims struck out four batters and allowed no hits or walks. He earned his fifth win of the season.