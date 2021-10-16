STARKVILLE – Everything has an expiration date, a beginning and an end.
Even Nick Saban’s stranglehold on college football.
For the past decade we’ve witnessed one of the dominant coaching runs in college football history.
Who else gets a statue while they’re still working?
There have been hiccups in Saban’s dynasty, but he’s coached around them with incredibly staying power.
In 2014 in Oxford after the first of two Ole Miss wins against Saban’s Crimson Tide, I overheard a national reporter on the phone with his editors. “There are chinks in the armor,” he said.
Saban responded by going 55-4 with two national championships over the next four seasons.
He’s evolved with the game, something many coaches find difficult to do.
Saban once complained about tempo offense; now he embraces it.
Alabama has gone from trademark defenses that would control games to rolling out NFL quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailo and Mac Jones in succession.
Alabama AD Greg Byrne told Sports Illustrated earlier this year, “He never stops looking for ways to improve.”
Saturday night Byrne watched Saban at the school that launched Byrne’s Power Five AD career.
Mississippi State, like Saban, is trying to improve.
Among the week’s talking points were woe and peril predicted for the Bulldogs who faced the rare and unfortunate assignment of catching Saban off a loss.
The Bulldogs’ last game was a trip to Texas A&M where they won 26-22 against the team that would defeat Saban and Alabama the following week.
It was the highlight of the MSU season, but it was not repeated.
During the week MSU coach Mike Leach said he needed the Bulldogs to be the best version of themselves to win, but that wasn’t what he got.
Rogers threw interceptions on two of the first three drives, the second a pick six.
The first two MSU drives reached the Alabama end of the field, but once the Tide settled in its defensive line took over. An MSU offensive line that had shown recent improvement reverted. There were holding calls, false starts and players pushed into the backfield. Twists and stunts got Rogers off his spot.
Defensively the Bulldogs played with energy but couldn’t get off the field on third downs as Alabama converted three of them on a 93-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter.
There were also big plays by Alabama, catch-and-run touchdowns of 46, 75 and 51 yards.
The Bulldogs had chances early but did not make the plays to stay in the game.
Alabama looked like so many championship teams of the past, but final scores have consequences.
Texas A&M put a chink in the Tide’s armor.
Maybe that’s telling, maybe not.
The buzz saw of Alabama after a loss did in fact mow through the Bulldogs.
If the Tide can play this way maybe it runs the table and beats Georgia.
That would be a Saban-like response and would make that “use by” date way out in the distance.