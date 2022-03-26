DNF 3-26-22

Dudy Noble Field

Bulldogs go for a series win today after last night's walk-off in the 10th.

Right-hander Parker Stinnett is on the mound for MSU.

Updates to follow.

Top 1

Stinnett walks the leadoff batter then gets a 5-4-3 double play. Three-hole hitter Zane Deaton gets a bunt single that Stinnett has to come off the mound and field to his right. Deaton was caught stealing to end the frame.

Bottom 1

Jess Davis bloops a double to shallow left field down the line. McNairy gets the next three on a strikeout, a ground ball and a deep fly ball.

Top 2

The shift, with MSU second baseman RJ Yeager playing in shallow right field, robs four-hole hitter Owen Diodati of what would have been a single through the right side. Stinnett then gets two strikeouts.

Bottom 2

Cumbest gets a 2-out single through the left side, but that’s all.

Top 3

Three plays by MSU shortstop Lane Forsythe. The first, he was late on the transfer from glove to throw, but he made the play. Then there was a nice play to his right and a dive to catch a soft liner to his left.

Bottom 3

James gets a 2-out hit, but there's nothing else.

Top 4

Second time through the order Stinnett is mixing in first-pitch breaking stuff. He strikes out two and retires the side in order.

Bottom 4

Dogs get on the board with a 2-run home run from Luke Hancock who turned on a McNairy fastball and drove it into the right field party section. Logan Tanner, on base after an HBP, scored ahead of Hancock.

Top 5

Nothing for the Tide as Stinnett strikes out the side after a leadoff walk.

Bottom 5

The Dogs get two hits but strand runners at second and third with one out. MSU leads 2-0.

Top 6

A bad hop in front of Forsythe is rule a hit, the second allowed by Stinnett. Stinnett follows with a strikeout and a fielder’s choise, but Alabama gets back-to-back two-out hits to tie the game. Seidl took Stinnett up the middle, and Denton doubled to center. Another RBI hit gives the Tide a 3-2 lead. Pico Kohn comes on and holds it there.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus