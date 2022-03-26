Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Top 1
Stinnett walks the leadoff batter then gets a 5-4-3 double play. Three-hole hitter Zane Deaton gets a bunt single that Stinnett has to come off the mound and field to his right. Deaton was caught stealing to end the frame.
Bottom 1
Jess Davis bloops a double to shallow left field down the line. McNairy gets the next three on a strikeout, a ground ball and a deep fly ball.
Top 2
The shift, with MSU second baseman RJ Yeager playing in shallow right field, robs four-hole hitter Owen Diodati of what would have been a single through the right side. Stinnett then gets two strikeouts.
Bottom 2
Cumbest gets a 2-out single through the left side, but that’s all.
Top 3
Three plays by MSU shortstop Lane Forsythe. The first, he was late on the transfer from glove to throw, but he made the play. Then there was a nice play to his right and a dive to catch a soft liner to his left.
Bottom 3
James gets a 2-out hit, but there's nothing else.
Top 4
Second time through the order Stinnett is mixing in first-pitch breaking stuff. He strikes out two and retires the side in order.
Bottom 4
Dogs get on the board with a 2-run home run from Luke Hancock who turned on a McNairy fastball and drove it into the right field party section. Logan Tanner, on base after an HBP, scored ahead of Hancock.
Top 5
Nothing for the Tide as Stinnett strikes out the side after a leadoff walk.
Bottom 5
The Dogs get two hits but strand runners at second and third with one out. MSU leads 2-0.
Top 6
A bad hop in front of Forsythe is rule a hit, the second allowed by Stinnett. Stinnett follows with a strikeout and a fielder’s choise, but Alabama gets back-to-back two-out hits to tie the game. Seidl took Stinnett up the middle, and Denton doubled to center. Another RBI hit gives the Tide a 3-2 lead. Pico Kohn comes on and holds it there.