Quarterback
Defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was injured against Arkansas and did not play against Texas A&M, but Jalen Milroe filled in capably for Alabama. Young has thrown for 1,657 yards this year with completion percentage of 67.2, throwing 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. Mississippi State’s Will Rogers was strong against A&M and Arkansas before struggling Saturday at Kentucky. Rogers has thrown for 2,324 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions but on nearly twice as many pass attempts as Young.
Edge: Alabama
Running back
Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is third in the Southeastern Conference in rushing, totaling 635 yards on just 88 carries so far. Like Mississippi State backs Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks, Gibbs is also a talented receiver with 268 receiving yards to date. Jase McClellan is also averaging more than six yards per carry for the Tide. Johnson and Marks had just seven combined carries against Kentucky, with Johnson averaging 6.0 yards per attempt and Marks at 4.5.
Edge: Alabama
Wide receiver/tight end
Alabama lost a lot of talent at wide receiver in the past few years, including DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III. JaCorey Brooks leads the Tide in receiving yards with 303, while Kobe Prentice has 278 and Jermaine Burton has 266. Tight end Cameron Latu (206 yards) is also a threat. Rara Thomas and Caleb Ducking have both topped 350 yards for the Bulldogs, with Rufus Harvey at 276 and Lideatrick Griffin at 249. Mississippi State throws much more, but its weapons remain impressive, too.
Edge: Even
Offensive line
Both Mississippi State and Alabama have given up 10 sacks this season, although the Bulldogs drop back to pass a lot more often while getting the ball out quickly. Alabama’s O-line has paved the way for the Tide to run for 6.5 yards per attempt, the top mark in the nation. Mississippi State has run for four yards per carry. Kwatrivous Johnson returned from injury against Kentucky, but the Bulldogs lost center LaQuinston Sharp in the second quarter. Sharp, MSU’s best lineman, will be sorely needed against Alabama.
Edge: Alabama
Defensive line
Alabama holds opponents to just 2.7 yards per carry, third best in FBS, and less than 100 yards per game. The Tide have 19 sacks — tied for 17th nationally — through their first seven games. Mississippi State has 15 sacks (7.5 by its defensive line), but the Bulldogs have allowed a lot of rushing yards in the past few weeks. Still missing defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, MSU ranks No. 105 in run defense.
Edge: Alabama
Linebacker
Mississippi State’s Nathaniel Watson was able to play both halves against Kentucky after missing the first half of the Oct. 8 Arkansas game because of targeting. Watson racked up 17 tackles against the Wildcats, while Tyrus Wheat had MSU’s only sack. Jett Johnson is second in the SEC in tackles. But for Alabama, outside linebacker/edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was the best defensive player in the country last season. Middle linebacker Henry To’oTo’o is back for the Tide, as is strong-side linebacker Dallas Turner.
Edge: Alabama
Secondary
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named a midseason all-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday after another big play, an interception returned for a touchdown against Kentucky. Forbes leads an MSU secondary that has been able to force turnovers but is middling in terms of pass defense. Hendon Hooker and Tennessee threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns against Alabama; the Tide’s pass defense ranks 31st nationally.
Edge: Alabama
Special teams
Massimo Biscardi made his only field goal against Kentucky, a 48-yard kick. It was his first field goal attempt of the season. Lideatrick Griffin remains a major threat in the return game but has had several nice returns nullified by penalty. For Alabama, Will Reichard missed a key fourth-quarter field goal that would have given the Tide a late lead at Tennessee. Reichard is just 9 for 13 on field goals this season, although he is perfect on extra points.
Edge: Even
