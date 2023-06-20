Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan (42) salutes the right-field fans as he jogs the bases on a three-run home run during an NCAA baseball game against Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
The good news coming from Mississippi State baseball finally hiring a pitching coach Monday was short-lived.
Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State’s All-Southeastern Conference Freshman outfielder, is entering the transfer portal, according to a report by 247sports.
In his first season in Starkville, Jordan, from Canton, batted .307 with 47 hits, 10 homers and 40 RBIs.
Jordan became the seventh player, and second everyday starter from Mississippi State to enter the portal, joining Lane Forysthe, Bryce Hubbard, Ryan Williams, Graham Yntema, Von Siebert and Slate Alford, who was MSU’s starting third baseman and committed to Georgia earlier this week.
MSU, who missed the SEC Tournament for the second consecutive year, will likely have to replace its entire starting outfield from last season with center fielder Colton Ledbetter expected to be a high MLB Draft Pick and right fielder Kellum Clark also expected to continue his pro career after playing three seasons for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs do have bench pieces that can step into some of those rolls in Bryce Chance (.330/ 33 hits/ two homers/ 22 RBIs in 36 games) and Connor Hujsak (.238/ 10 hits/ two homers/ nine RBIs inn 25 games) , who each saw limited playing time last season, or head coach Chris Lemonis could entertain the portal to bring in some much-needed bats.
So far MSU has grabbed one player out of the portal in Division II pitcher Nate Lamb out of Young Harris College.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.