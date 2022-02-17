STARKVILLE — Seven months after recording the last out of Mississippi State's first national championship, Landon Sims will be the first on the mound in the team's national title defense.
Sims' move to the Friday night slot comes as no surprise, but it was made official Thursday afternoon when MSU announced its starting rotation for its opening weekend series against No. 24 Long Beach State.
Sims will take the mound Friday while KC Hunt and Cade Smith round out the weekend.
Luis Ramirez, Marques Johnson and Juaron Watts-Brown will start for Long Beach State.
Sims was the elite closer Mississippi State needed last season. But he showed potential with longevity, going three innings in the title-clinching game while also pitching four innings on two separate occasions.
His move to the starting rotation hasn't diminished any of his first round expectations. The SEC coaches selected him to the SEC's preseason first-team and D1Baseball ranked him as the top starter in the nation heading into this year.
KC Hunt, RHP, Jr.
Hunt recorded a 4.80 earned run average last season in 14 appearances out of the bullpen.
His lone appearance his freshman season was his only collegiate start. In 1.2 innings against Texas Southern, Hunt allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks.
Hunt's longest outing last season came in Omaha. He pitched two innings while allowing one run in a Game 1 loss against Vanderbilt.
Cade Smith, RHP, So.
Smith rounds out the trio of right-handed arms starting for MSU this weekend. He appeared in 10 games and made one start in his true freshman season last year — recording a 2.40 earned run average.
Smith's longest outing was three innings in his early May start at Citadel. He allowed one hit and struck out three batters in the outing.
Smith also appeared in MSU's Game 1 loss against Vanderbilt, throwing two innings of no-hit ball.