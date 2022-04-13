STARKVILLE • Chris Jans has his first National Letter of Intent signee since becoming Mississippi State's head coach.
Martavious Russell, Alabama's No. 2 rated played according to 247Sports, is officially headed to Starkville, MSU announced Wednesday. The three-star's signing kicks off the spring signing period on a strong note for Jans and his staff.
Russell is a 6-foot-4-inch guard out of Coker, Alabama, who attended Sipsey Valley High School. Last season, his senior season, Russell averaged 28.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.3 blocks and 2.9 steals per game.
“We’re thrilled that Martavious has elected to join our men’s basketball program,” Jans said. “MJ is a wonderful young man who has a bright future both on and off the floor. He possesses a rare combination of athleticism and a work ethic to match it. We’re looking to forward to helping MJ reach his dreams and goals.”
MSU longtime assistant George Brooks led the way on recruiting Russell, according to 247Sports. Brooks was retained on Jans' staff, though his exact role moving forward remains unclear.
Russell was a first-team all-state selection and Alabama's Class 5A player of the year last season.
His signing comes three days after MSU added former Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis and a day after freshman guard Cam Carter entered the portal.
With Carter joining Javian Davis in the portal and Iverson Molinar testing the NBA waters, Russell's signing does not signify an end to the offseason additions for Jans.