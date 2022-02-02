STARKVILLE – Mississippi State announced Wednesday it is launching a year-long campaign for the 50th anniversary of Title IX – a law passed in 1972 which prohibited schools and other education programs from discrimination based on sex.
The initiative, which is in conjunction with the SEC, launched on Feb. 2 – National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Mississippi State started by recognizing various female athletes on social media with video features, which will continue throughout the year along with former female athletes, coaches and others who have helped with Title IX.
MSU will release written pieces along with video and digital content.
"We are thrilled to begin this year-long celebration of 50 years of Mississippi State women's athletics," athletic director John Cohen said. "This is a tremendous opportunity to highlight the many extraordinary women of the past and present within our department, while also continuing our unwavering commitment to Title IX. We look forward to sharing incredible stories with the Mississippi State Family and educating our student-athletes, coaches and staff throughout the year."
MSU’s initiative will run through the Bulldog Club — which will raise funds specifically for State’s women’s teams.
The athletic department is also partnering with Collegiate Licensing Company for its upcoming “Powered by Her” campaign.
MSU will host a reunion for the school’s female alumni at an athletic event while also organizing a “Title IX Celebration Round-Up” at a football tailgate for current and former women’s teams this upcoming season.
State athletes will receive Title IX apparel and jersey patches from the SEC as well.