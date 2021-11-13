AUBURN, Ala. – There was a point in this Mississippi State season where a 20-point deficit to Louisiana Tech was enough to make Mike Leach’s team quit.
MSU overcame that inferior opponent in Week 1 for the program’s largest comeback victory, but the questions lingered.
Was State’s season going to be defined by the manner in which Leach said his team quit? Or was that a fluke, and MSU would be the team that powered through adversity?
Mississippi State showed glimpses it could be the latter with a comeback win against Kentucky and a near-win at Arkansas, but on Saturday MSU answered in permanent marker.
Mississippi State, down 28-3 in the first half at Auburn, came out with a 43-34 victory.
“We’ve gained some experience from what it’s like when you do battle back and what it’s like when you don’t," Leach said after the game. "I was very proud of the effort there. I was proud that there weren’t a bunch of guys looking for the door.”
Mississippi State is a young team, which is what Leach credited the quit in the Louisiana Tech game to.
It’s a team that needed to handle a coaching turnover featuring a shift to the Air Raid offense while learning to connect with coaches when everyone was sent home and forced to utilize Zoom.
Leach preached needing time and reps to get this program to its peak. He emphasized what a normal offseason meant to MSU. He repeated, to a point that may have been annoying to fans, through losses his team still got older and gained experience.
Saturday – as Leach danced in the Jordan-Hare Stadium visiting locker room in the same fashion Gus Malzahn did following Auburn’s win at Mississippi State last season – the team that needed time reached bowl eligibility with games against Tennessee State and Ole Miss remaining.
“I thought we could’ve been earlier,” Leach said. “But we are this week, so that’s a good one. We all look forward to going into a bowl. The other thing is, it’s really valuable – especially if you’re as young as we are – you get several extra practices.”
The face of MSU’s climb – and the recipient of much of the criticism – has been sophomore quarterback Will Rogers.
He compiled passing yards to keep him atop the SEC leaderboard throughout this season. But with the understanding of the quantity of passes he had compared to his counterparts, the statistics were discussed with an asterisk.
On the sideline, he continued to be more than a young quarterback and ignored the talk.
Rogers roamed MSU’s sideline on Saturday and encouraged teammates on both sides of the ball to believe in a comeback, just as he did when State faced deficits against Kentucky and Arkansas.
He approached linebacker Aaron Brule and corners Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes on the sideline and in the locker room to remind them to get a stop.
“Hey, just get me this ball back,” Rogers told them.
His voice did half the work. His play backed it up.
Rogers set an MSU single-game record with six touchdown passes and left Auburn defenders hunched over grasping for air as the game finally wound down.
“It’s just a blessing, man,” Rogers said while battling emotions. “I can’t put it into words. I’m living the dream just being able to be the quarterback for this university."
Brule said postgame that clinching bowl eligibility is the expectation at Mississippi State. The goal wasn’t to beat Auburn and be complacent with six wins.
The goal was to win eight games after losing to Arkansas last week.
But the 24-hour rule is still in place: MSU’s focus will shift to Tennessee State when tonight’s celebration concludes.
“I’m gonna get on a bus, and I’m gonna ride for four hours to Starkville, Mississippi,” Leach said of what his night will look like. “Now, the bus, it’ll be with friends and good people and coaches and teammates. That part will be outstanding. However, those of you that have never been to Starkville, Mississippi, you don’t even remotely have the fragment of an idea what you’re missing.”