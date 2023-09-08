Quarterback
Will Rogers is in his fourth year as MSU’s starter, but is running a new offense this year under head coach Zach Arnett and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. He grew more comfortable as last week’s game against Southeastern Louisiana progressed, finishing 20-for-29 passing with 227 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Arizona’s Jayden de Laura may not have quite as much experience, but he is a true dual-threat who accounted for four total touchdowns in the Wildcats’ opener against Northern Arizona.
Edge: Even
Running back
Jo’quavious “Woody” Marks had a career day with 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus another 59 yards on four receptions. He’s primed to continue to have a big role in Barbay’s balanced, pro-style offense. Arizona distributes its carries among multiple runners, but the Wildcats’ top back, fifth-year Michael Wiley, is capable of handling a large volume of carries. Overall, Arizona rushed for 186 yards on 27 attempts last Saturday.
Edge: Mississippi State
Wide receiver/tight end
The Bulldogs’ receiver room got a bit deeper this week with the return of sophomore Zavion Thomas from an ankle injury. Along with Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin, Justin Robinson, Freddie Roberson and freshman Creed Whittemore (two total touchdowns last week), MSU has plenty of speed on the outside and in the slot. Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan are Arizona’s top pass-catchers, with McMillan leading the Wildcats with 65 receiving yards and a touchdown last week.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
MSU has four returning starters up front and allowed just one sack in the win over the Lions, and also did not commit a single penalty. The Wildcats have two of the best tackles in the Pac-12 in Jordan Morgan and Jonah Savaiinea, and with de Laura’s mobility, they may not have to hold their blocks for long.
Edge: Arizona
Defensive line
The Bulldogs use just a three-man front, but still generated plenty of pressure last week, albeit against a Football Championship Subdivision foe. Nathan Pickering was a force with three quarterback hurries, and he is flanked by Jaden Crumedy and De’Monte Russell. Arizona has some experience there with end Taylor Upshaw, and added a transfer from Georgia in Bill Norton. The line is undoubtedly a strength for both defenses.
Edge: Even
Linebackers
Jett Johnson and Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson ranked first and second, respectively, in the Southeastern Conference in tackles last year, and Watson led the charge in the opener with eight stops, 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a forced and recovered fumble. The Wildcats are led by sophomore Jacob Manu, their top tackler against the Lumberjacks with nine.
Edge: Mississippi State
Secondary
This is easily the least experienced room in MSU’s defense, and the defensive backs weren’t really tested last week. Decamerion Richardson is a returning starter, but the rest of the group has not yet had much of a chance to prove itself. For Arizona, Martell Irby broke up a pair of passes last Saturday and Treydan Stukes had a pair of tackles for loss from his hybrid linebacker/defensive back slot.
Edge: Arizona
Special teams
The Bulldogs shined here last week as freshman kicker Kyle Ferrie booted two field goals from beyond 45 yards, and John Lewis blocked a punt that Avery Sledge took in for a touchdown. Thomas and Griffin give MSU two of the best return men in all of college football. The Wildcats did not return either a punt or kickoff a week ago and only punted once. Tyler Loop was successful on his only field goal attempt, from 35 yards.
Edge: Mississippi State
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.