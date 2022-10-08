djr-2022-10-01-sports-msu-banks-twp1

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jevon Banks celebrates after getting a sack of Max Johnson Saturday.

 Thomas Wells

We'll have coverage as soon as this game concludes here

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus