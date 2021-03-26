STARKVILLE – Mississippi State head baseball coach Chris Lemonis is making a slight change to his weekend rotation.
No. 3-ranked Mississippi State (17-4, 2-1 SEC) continues SEC play this weekend and hosts No. 2 Arkansas (16-3, 2-1) in a three-games series at Dudy Noble Field.
And with the highly touted series here, Lemonis announced that true freshman Jackson Fristoe will start the Sunday afternoon game. Fristoe has started four games this year in non-conference play and has a 2-1 record with a 1.74 ERA.
Christian MacLeod (2-1, 1.74) and Will Bednar (1-0, 0.00) will continue to start on Friday and Saturday.
“We are excited about this weekend,” Lemonis said following Wednesday’s 18-1 win against North Alabama. “They’re obviously very talented and well coached. It’ll be a great matchup all weekend. … It’s two of the top programs in the country and the last couple of years we’ve really gone head-to-head and been in Omaha together. I think there’s a lot of respect for both programs.”
Lemonis plugged Fristoe back into the starting rotation after starting Eric Cerantola in last Sunday’s loss to LSU.
He also limited left-handed pitcher Houston Harding, the normal midweek starter, to only one inning on Wednesday.
The Arkansas lineup, much like Mississippi State's, features a handful of left handed bats throughout the order. So Lemonis will try to matchup Harding’s arm, along with left-handed pitchers Cam Tullar and Dylan Carmouche out of the bullpen.
All three lefties pitched on Wednesday.
“We are trying to keep guys sharp and keep getting them innings,” Lemonis said. “Arkansas has a lot of left-handed guys so we tried to get our left-handed arms in there. We need left-handed arms for the weekend. We don’t know how we will use (Harding) yet, but we are trying to keep him in the mix and use him against their lineup.”
The home team has completely dominated this series in the last five years.
Mississippi State swept Arkansas in both 2016 and 2018 in Starkville while Arkansas swept the series in 2017 and 2019 in Fayetteville. The series was not played last year due to the pandemic shutdown.
In the most recent series, in 2019, Arkansas outscored Mississippi State by 17 runs and scored double-digit runs twice against the Bulldogs.
“We call it Fayette-nam over there,” Tanner Allen said. “It’s a pretty wild place. We left over there (in 2019) with a bad taste in our mouth. They’re a great club. It’s going to be a firework show this weekend. It’s going to be a dog fight every single day. ...
“One hundred percent, the difference in each series is the crowds. They have a rowdy crowd there and we have one here. I feel like this weekend if we can get the crowd involved in the game, it’s going to play in our favor. As an opponent, you don’t want to get into Dudy Noble and let the crowd get some momentum behind the Dawgs.”