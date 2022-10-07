Quarterback
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson suffered a hit to the head against Alabama and his status is unknown for Saturday’s game. The Razorbacks could turn to Cade Fortin, who started just two games last season at South Florida but saw action in relief of Jefferson against the Crimson Tide. Either Fortin or a banged-up Jefferson is no match for Will Rogers, who has been consistent under center for MSU.
Edge: Mississippi State
Running back
Raheim Sanders has already run for an SEC-leading 609 yards on more than 100 carries for Arkansas, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt for the Razorbacks. Dillon Johnson averages 6 yards per carry for Mississippi State — albeit on just 50 attempts. Jo’quavious Marks has run for 193 yards on 36 carries, good for a rushing average of 5.4 yards per attempt.
Edge: Arkansas
Wide receiver/tight end
Rara Thomas reclaimed the Mississippi State lead in receiving yards after a big game against Texas A&M. He now has 359, with Caleb Ducking behind him at 272 and Rufus Harvey next at 229. Lideatrick Griffin also has more than 200 receiving yards. For Arkansas, Matt Landers is the leading receiver at 261 yards, while Jadon Haselwood is close behind at 251. Tight end Trey Knox and receivers Ketron Jackson Jr. and Warren Thompson each have more than 100 yards apiece.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
Both Rogers and Jefferson have been sacked eight times through the season’s first five games. Arkansas is running for 4.6 yards per carry to Mississippi State’s 4.1 average. The Bulldogs have been without left tackle Kwatrivous Johnson due to injury, but Nick Jones filled in well there and Steven Losoya did a capable job at left guard. Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg is one of the SEC’s best linemen, a preseason first-team all-conference selection.
Edge: Even
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Defensive line
A strong pass rush has been the signature of an Arkansas defensive line that has helped the Razorbacks accrue 21 sacks, second most in the country (Cincinnati has 23). Jordan Domineck has 4.5 sacks as a reserve lineman, while Zach Williams has three and Landon Jackson has 2.5. Arkansas’ run defense is middling, though, allowing 4.25 yards per carry — tied for 85th nationally. Mississippi State is not far ahead at 81st (4.18 yards per attempt), but the Bulldogs have only 12 sacks.
Edge: Arkansas
Linebacker
Mississippi State’s linebacker unit will take a hit with middle linebacker Nathaniel Watson out for the first half Saturday because of a targeting foul in the second half against Texas A&M. J.P. Purvis stepped up well in Watson’s place against the Aggies, joining Tyrus Wheat and Jett Johnson on the field. Arkansas uses just two linebackers in its 4-2-5 set, but they’re good ones: Bumper Pool, who Mike Leach said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference possesses “one of the greatest football names ever,” and Alabama transfer Drew Sanders, the national sacks leader at 6.5.
Edge: Arkansas
Secondary
Arkansas lost safety Jalen Catalon, another first-team all-SEC preseason pick, in early September. The Razorbacks’ pass defense ranks No. 124 in FBS, giving up nearly 300 passing yards per game — a poor matchup against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs shined in the secondary against Texas A&M, with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes picking off two passes and safety Collin Duncan forcing a fumble. Mississippi State has allowed 215 passing yards per game, slightly above average nationally.
Edge: Mississippi State
Special teams
Arkansas kicker Cam Little was an SEC all-freshman team selection last season after making 20 of 24 field goals and going perfect on PATs. This year, Little has made only four of six field-goal attempts albeit all 20 extra points. For the Hogs, Bryce Stephens is eighth nationally in punt return average. Griffin leads a dangerous kickoff return unit for the Bulldogs, and Ben Raybon has been solid at kicker despite a miss Saturday.
Edge: Mississippi State
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.